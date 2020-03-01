Trump's post-truth presidency collides with a global health emergency

If this had been a one-off, it would have been an unfortunate but forgivable mistake. Instead, it was just the latest in a string of false or misleading claims the Trump administration has made about the outbreak. Even in such a deeply polarised country, Americans could hopefully rely on the federal government to provide accurate information about a global health emergency. Unfortunately, they can't. All politicians spin, embellish and sometimes tell outright lies. In recent days, for example, Joe Biden has been exposed claiming he was arrested in South Africa during the apartheid era when there is no evidence this ever happened. But Trump stands out for the way he fibs, fabricates and exaggerates with giddy abandon. According to The Washington Post, Trump has made 16,241 false or misleading claims since coming to office - a rate of 16 a day.

He has repeated some of those mistruths - like exaggerating the trade deficit with China or over-hyping his economic success - almost 300 times. And he's paid remarkably little price for it. Even Democrats who disdain Trump have become largely inured to the fog of falsehoods, submitting to exhaustion rather than live in a state of perpetual outrage. Loading Replay Replay video Play video Play video But now Trump's post-truth presidency has collided with the coronavirus pandemic - the biggest crisis he has faced since entering the White House. In this environment, the accuracy of the president's statements could potentially have life-or-death consequences. Trump has urged Americans not to panic about the virus, and that's sound advice given the US has not yet been as badly affected as many countries in Europe and Asia.

But his haphazard attempts to minimise the virus's seriousness have heightened suspicions that he is more concerned about protecting his political interests rather than the public's health and safety. Loading Trump is depending on a booming economy to help him win a second term, and the virus threatens that - as the massive stock market drops last week showed. At a rally in February, Trump assured the crowd that it will "work out fine" and that with warmer weather the virus will die - a claim epidemiologists have described as "wishful thinking". On Tuesday Trump said: "We have very few people with it. The people are getting better. They're all getting better. I think that the whole situation will start working out."

A day later, health authorities confirmed the first case of "community spread" of the virus, a worrying sign that transmission was no longer limited to those who had travelled to the worst-affected countries. Loading On Thursday Trump said he did not think it was "inevitable" that a major outbreak would occur in the US - contradicting the official advice of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. "It probably will, it possibly will," Trump said blithely. "It could be at a very small level or it could be at a larger level. Whatever happens, we’re totally prepared." He predicted that "in a couple of days" the number of people affected in the US would be "down to close to zero". Days later, new coronavirus cases are still being announced.