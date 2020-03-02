Super Tuesday: the day the Democratic primary race gets real

Washington: The Democratic Party is gearing up for what is likely to be the most consequential day of its search to find a presidential nominee: the massive "Super Tuesday" contests.

When the results come in on Tuesday night (Wednesday AEDT) we will have a good idea of who the party's nominee will be, or at least who the top two contenders are.

The field of candidates is expected to winnow significantly after Super Tuesday. Indeed, the intimidating prospect of having to compete across so many states at once has already led three candidates to suspend their campaigns in recent days: billionaire businessman Tom Steyer and former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg. Today, Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota has also pulled the plug on their campaign.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is ahead in the polls in the crucial Super Tuesday state of California. Credit:AP

But while some candidates are dropping out, one big name is only just hopping in: former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg will be on the ballot for the first time on Super Tuesday.