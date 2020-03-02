Flavor Flav on Sanders' campaign: no Public Enemy music for 'fake revolution'

New York: Public Enemy has abruptly fired founding member Flavor Flav following a public spat over the rap group’s plan to perform at a Bernie Sanders campaign event.

Flavor Flav of Public Enemy

Public Enemy “will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” the band said in a brief statement Sunday.

“We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

The dispute kicked off when Flavor Flav and his attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to Sanders’ campaign on Friday, arguing that a Sunday concert and campaign rally in Los Angeles by Public Enemy Radio had used Flavor Flav’s “unauthorised likeness, image, and trademarked clock”.