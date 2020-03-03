UN probe concludes Russian bombings in Syria were war crimes

New York: Russia's military conducted "indiscriminate" bombardments against civilians in Syria last year, and human rights violations in the nine-year-old conflict continue to multiply, according to a United Nations panel investigating the conflict.

In one attack last year, Russian air strikes targeted a compound of displaced civilians in a rural area that was surrounded by agricultural fields in southern Idlib, according to a report by the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria. The attack killed 20 people, including eight women, one of whom was pregnant, and six children, the report published on Monday, US time , found. People interviewed by the panel said there were no military targets nearby.

A Syrian man carries an injured girl after an air strike hit an open-air market in Ariha, Idlib province, in July, killing several people. Credit:White Helmets/AP

The report marks the first time that a UN panel directly accused Russia of a role in targeting civilians in rebel-controlled areas in Syria.

In addition to the rural shelter, the report identified Russia as responsible for a "double-tap" bombing of a crowded market place, killing scores of civilians as well as a medical worker who rushed to the site of the first bombing on July 22.