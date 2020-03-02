Power vacuum looms in Iraq as PM candidate quits

Baghdad: Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi has withdrawn his candidacy for the post, accusing political parties of obstructing him, deepening a domestic crisis and threatening an unprecedented power vacuum.

His move on Sunday came hours after parliament failed for the second time in a week to approve his Cabinet amid political infighting in the oil producing nation where mass protests and deadlock between lawmakers are delaying the country's recovery from years of war.

An anti-government protester stands near burning tires set fire to close a street during a demonstration against the newly appointed Prime Minister Mohammed Allawi in Najaf. Credit:AP

Allawi's appointment was meant to ease a crisis as the Shi'ite-led country faces a mass protest movement that broke out in October and brought down Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

President Barham Salih will begin consultations to choose a new candidate for a new prime minister within 15 days, the state news agency said.