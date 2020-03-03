Iran on war footing against coronavirus as outbreak kills 77

Tehran: Iran's supreme leader put the Islamic Republic on war footing Tuesday against the new coronavirus by ordering its armed forces to assist health officials in combating the outbreak – the deadliest outside of China – that authorities say has killed 77 people.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's decision was announced after state media broadcast images of the 80-year-old leader planting a tree wearing disposable gloves ahead of Iran's upcoming arbor day, showing how concern about the virus now reaches up to the top of the country's Shiite theocracy. Iranian media reported that 23 members of Parliament now had the virus, as did the head of the country's emergency services.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wearing gloves, participates in a tree planting ceremony in Tehran, Iran. Credit:AAP

"Whatever helps public health and prevents the spread of the disease is good and what helps to spread it is sin," Khamenei said, who has not worn gloves at past arbor day plantings.

After downplaying the coronavirus as recently as last week, Iranian authorities said on Tuesday they had plans to potentially mobilise 300,000 soldiers and volunteers to confront the virus. It wasn't clear if Khamenei's order would set them in motion helping sanitise streets, direct traffic and track possible contacts those ill with the virus had with others, as initially suggested.