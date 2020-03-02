Thousands of migrants rush border as Greek army deploys

The offensive into the last Syrian rebel areas has driven almost 1 million civilians to flee toward the sealed border with Turkey, threatening that country which hosts already 3.5 million Syrian refugees with a new and dramatic influx of displaced people. Migrants gather in a field near Edirne, at the Turkish-Greek border on Monday. Credit:AP Thousands of migrants have massed at the Turkish-Greek border since the border opening, and hundreds more crossed from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands in dinghies over the weekend. Greek authorities said that in the 24 hours from 6am local time on Sunday, they thwarted 9877 attempts to cross the north-eastern land border, either through the river or through the border fence. Authorities arrested 68 people and charged them with illegal entry into the country.

Therose Ngonda, a 40-year-old woman from Cameroon, made it into Greece by wading across the Evros river that runs along the two countries' border. Loading Speaking in the morning, her feet still wet from the river crossing, she said she had been told migrants had 72 hours from Friday to leave the country. She got on one of dozens of buses and mini-buses that have been ferrying people from Istanbul to the border, among about 2000 people, including families with young children and Syrians. Ngonda said she was put into the river on the Turkish side of the border. "They told me 'go that way'."

Greece says it is faced with what has all the markings of an organised campaign by Ankara to push people through its borders. The government has sent Greek army and police reinforcements to its north-western land border with Turkey, saying it was suspending all asylum applications for a month, and would return those entering the country illegally without registering them. Loading Replay Replay video Play video Play video The army announced a 24-hour live fire exercise along the Greek border for Monday, declaring the area dangerous and banning any movement of people or livestock during the exercise. Police said migrants were concentrated at 10 parts of the border Monday morning, after a relatively quiet night. Over the weekend, Greek authorities used tear gas, water cannon and stun grenades to push back efforts by the crowd to push through the border. They also said Turkey had fired tear gas onto the Greek border. Afghan university student Karimi Khalmahammad, 22, also managed to make it across the frontier. He said he had spent time inside a Taliban prison in Afghanistan, and now hoped to make it to Germany.

But many of the new arrivals were being picked up by Greek authorities shortly after they crossed the border, and were being driven away in white vans. Loading Greek islands near the Turkish coast also saw a major increase in arrivals from Turkey. The coast guard said that in the 24 hours until Monday morning, 977 people had reached the islands in dinghies, most of them on Lesbos but also on Chios, Samos and some of the smaller islands. On Lesbos, local anger at the migration situation boiled over, with some residents preventing people, including young children and babies, from disembarking from a dinghy that reached a small harbor.