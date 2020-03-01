In Paris, Louvre closed, Italian coronavirus cases surge and panic sets in across Europe

London: Italy has recorded its largest one-day spike in coronavirus cases since an outbreak began one week ago as the worsening situation in Europe forces the closure of the world's most-visited museum.

Authorities announced the total number of cases in Italy had jumped from 1128 to 1694 - an increase of 50 per cent in just 24 hours. The total includes the 1577 people who are sick with the virus, as well as the 34 who have died and 83 listed as recovered.

The outbreak is also gathering steam in France, where workers at the Louvre in Paris refused to open the iconic museum on Sunday over fears visitors could infect staff with COVID-19. There are now more than 100 cases in France.

Union leader Christian Galani told the AFP news agency staff had met before the doors opened on Sunday and decided the risk was too severe given the French government had the day before announced a ban on indoor gatherings of 5000 or more people.