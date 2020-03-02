Drug could help Parkinson's sufferers

London: A drug has shown promising potential to tackle the debilitating movement side effects of medication used to treat Parkinson's disease, a study has suggested.

The human brain.

Researchers looked at the effects of the drug NLX-112 on dyskinesia - involuntary movements - which is a common side effect in Parkinson's sufferers who take levodopa-based medication for several years, Parkinson's UK, which funded the study, said.

Scientists from US biotech company Neurolixis tested marmoset monkeys with Parkinson-like symptoms who had developed dyskinesia in response to levodopa treatment in a one-year study.

The results, published online in the journal Neuropharmacology, showed NLX-112 to successfully reduce the involuntary movement without reducing the effect of the levodopa, which other similar drugs do, Parkinsons UK said.