China's man in the UK lauds doctor who blew whistle on coronavirus

Speaking to the London think tank Chatham House, China's ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming said Beijing's response had shown China to be "contributing to global public health". "We have done more than what we are asked to do by the WHO and under international health regulations. Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, who first raised the alarm over coronavirus, has died. "We have made huge sacrifices to slow down the spread of the epidemic to other parts of the world. "China has also engaged in international cooperation in an open, transparent and responsible manner in order to safeguard and improve global public health at this very critical moment," he said.

Liu also said his country had the "advantage of socialism", "unparalleled mobilisation capability" and the "solidarity of the Chinese people". Loading Replay Replay video Play video Play video "It also shows the strength of China's system, I'm not trying to export China's model...this really shows that China's system can deliver, we built two hospitals in 10 days," he said. But when asked by The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age why Dr Li was punished for raising the alarm and how that was a demonstration of China's openness and transparency, the ambassador denied there had been any suppression of the virus' spread in the early days. "There's no such a thing that China cracked down on people who gave away information," he said.

Liu said Li was not the first to raise the alarm and that the doctor who discovered the virus, Zhang Jizian, reported it to the health authorities who reported it to an "even higher authority". "And this doctor was praised in China," the ambassador said, contrasting it with Li's approach. "Li, he went the other channel, he did [it] on social media, not on the official channel." But he said: "[Li] will be remembered as a hero in his fighting of this virus and the central authority have sent an investigation team down to Wuhan to find out what really happened to him, so there's no such thing as a cover-up, we're trying very best to be transparent and to be responsible."