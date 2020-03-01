What is coronavirus and how worried should we be?

Normal text size Larger text size Very large text size It appeared in a live animal market late last year in the sprawling Chinese city of Wuhan. Now a virus previously unknown to science has spread to at least 60 countries, killing 3000 people and infecting more than 90,000 in what experts warn looks increasingly like to be the world's next pandemic. While the global race to develop a vaccine is picking up speed, new frontiers of the outbreak have since erupted beyond China, in Europe and the Middle East, and community transmission has also been recorded in countries such as Australia and the US. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has already declared a global health emergency, though not a pandemic. On February 11, it at last gave the mystery illness a name: COVID-19. And it had another title for the disease too: "public enemy number one". Australia has banned foreign travellers from China and now Iran and pulled the trigger on its own emergency pandemic response plan, a blueprint to release medical stockpiles, ramp up healthcare staff and set up isolated "fever clinics". Experts stress the move is a precaution to help contain an expected influx of cases - not a post-apocalyptic call for the community to start hoarding supplies or face masks. So far there have been 34 confirmed cases in Australia. Most people have already recovered but a 78-year-old man has died. Previously, all those infected had caught the illness overseas in China, Iran or on the cruise ship turned floating quarantine site, the Diamond Princess. Then on March 2, health authorities confirmed the first instance of transmission on Australian soil, as two people fell sick after close contact with an infected man in NSW. So what is a coronavirus, how does this one spread – and is this really a pandemic? China Eastern Airlines cabin crew at Brisbane International Airport. Credit:AAP

What is the coronavirus COVID-19? Coronaviruses are a family of viruses causing respiratory illness that are mostly found in animals. Only six have previously been identified in humans including the common cold and the more unusual SARS-CoV, which led to the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak almost 20 years ago. This illness, COVID-19, brings that tally to seven. But so far it's considered milder than both SARS and the other dangerous coronavirus disease to emerge in humans: Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). People often fall ill with coughs and colds from the four most common coronaviruses affecting us. But when a new strain jumps into the population from animals, often through the handling and slaughter of wildlife, it can be dangerous as there is little natural immunity to fight it off. COVID-19 first appeared in December after workers starting getting sick at a live animal market in the capital of China's central Hubei province, Wuhan. What are the symptoms and how dangerous is COVID-19? It appears to start with a fever, a cough or shortness of breath and can lead to pneumonia and more serious complications including organ failure. Experts say medical authorities have unlocked the genetic code of the virus – which is about 75 per cent similar to the SARS strain – in "record time". But a lot is still unknown. So far, the COVID-19 illness does not appear as deadly as SARS – the death rate is hovering between 1 and 2 cent – but it is already proving more contagious, capable of jumping person to person after close contact during its one-to-14-day incubation period (before symptoms appear).

WHO spokesman Tarik Jašarević says initial infection rates have now been upgraded as more information comes to hand, and it is believed each patient with COVID-19 will infect about four or more people. That makes it more infectious than the flu but much less infectious than measles, where one person is likely to infect up to 20 people. The WHO estimates only about 20 per cent of patients so far have suffered serious complications and analysis of cases in China reveals more men than women have died. Anyone can fall ill but, as with most respiratory illnesses, those most at risk of dying are the elderly and people with underlying conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. Loading Although young people have also died, very few children have been diagnosed or suffered serious cases – a phenomenon also observed during SARS. Right now, treatment involves getting oxygen into the lungs, monitoring vital organs and dealing with any resulting complications although more experimental drugs such as those developed to combat malaria, HIV and Ebola are now being trialled. Parallels in severity have been drawn with the common flu but emerging coronaviruses such as this strain and SARS can do more damage to the body. SARS punched "honeycomb-like" holes in patients' lungs and such lesions are appearing in many COVID-19 cases. Antibiotics do not work on the virus as it is not caused by a bacteria.

Most cases are still within mainland China. The first major cluster outside its borders - more than 650 - emerged on the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship off the coast of Japan but that outbreak has since been surpassed by South Korea, where cases have exploded in recent days and now total more than 4300. The virus has also gained a foothold in Iran: at least 66 people have died and even the vice president has been infected. Italy, meanwhile, has cut short its famous Carnival festival in Venice to put whole towns in the north come under quarantine lockdown. The first cases to emerge in Norway, Austria, Croatia and Switzerland have been reportedly linked to that Italian outbreak but the country's government has defended containment efforts. So far European leaders are resisting calls to close borders. In the past week, the total number of new cases reported outside of China has begun to surpass the number counted within the country - including the first case of community spread (without links to China) in the US. This has heath authorities increasingly worried the virus is evolving into a pandemic - and could even threaten the summer Olympic Games scheduled for July in Tokyo. On another measure, some experts say the apparent slowdown in China is a sign the communist government's unprecedented containment measures - from forced quarantines of the suspected infected to city and transport lockdowns - are working. So is COVID-19 a pandemic? While the WHO has already declared COVID-19 a global health emergency, whether or not to use the “P" word is another matter. According to the WHO, a pandemic, colloquially, refers to "a new pathogen that spreads easily from person to person across the globe”. But its own assessment takes into account severity (i.e death tolls) as well as just reach. And since the world’s last pandemic - swine flu in 2009 - the organisation has moved to a different “phasing system” to measure such outbreaks, meaning pandemic is no longer a designation triggering a formal response. The WHO may use the word, spokesman Dr Jašarević says, but it has already sounded its top alert in declaring an emergency last month (which called on nations to step up their resources). Still, the WHO's language will influence countries now contemplating rolling out their own pandemic response plans - as Australia has already done.

So far, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has maintained COVID-19 is not a pandemic as the window to contain it has not yet closed – though in recent days the authority has upgraded its global risk from "high to very high". Dr Ghebreyesus says further investment and "aggressive" measures are now needed in countries across the world and warns that prematurely declaring a pandemic could "paralyse" those efforts. "For the moment, we are not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus [or] large-scale severe disease or death" that would warrant the term, he said. "This is not influenza, [it] can be contained...Some media and politicians [are] pushing for a pandemic to be declared ... Using the word pandemic carelessly has no tangible benefit. But it does have significant risk in terms of amplifying unnecessary and unjustified fear and stigma, and paralysing systems." How do you catch the coronavirus? Infectious disease specialist Sanjaya Senanayake says the virus appears to travel in a similar fashion to SARS – people catch it in the way they catch a cold, from close contact with infected people, animals or contaminated surfaces. Health authorities say the virus can jump within at least 15 minutes of face-to-face conversation, or at least two hours in an enclosed space with an infected person. It's passed through bodily fluids, mostly airborne droplets from the nose and mouth expelled during coughing (which can travel for close to a metre). The virus does not appear to be airborne but it is thought to survive outside the body on surfaces longer than initial estimates - the WHO now says "for a few hours or up to several days". The good news is it can be killed with even simple disinfectant, although companies like airlines are not leaving anything to chance, turning to some of the world's hardest-hitting cleaners known to take down everything from herpes to the MRSA superbug. It is still highly unlikely you could catch COVID-19 from your pet, from passing someone on the street, eating Chinese food, or receiving a package from an infected area. If you are travelling near a confirmed patient on a plane, either in the same row or up to two in front or behind, health authorities say this is considered close contact and you should get advice and self-isolate.

