What is coronavirus and how worried should we be?
Experts warn the window is closing to stop the spread of COVID-19 across the world. What do we know about the virus so far and how bad could it get?
It appeared in a live animal market late last year in the sprawling Chinese city of Wuhan. Now a virus previously unknown to science has spread to at least 60 countries, killing 3000 people and infecting more than 90,000 in what experts warn looks increasingly like to be the world's next pandemic.
While the global race to develop a vaccine is picking up speed, new frontiers of the outbreak have since erupted beyond China, in Europe and the Middle East, and community transmission has also been recorded in countries such as Australia and the US. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has already declared a global health emergency, though not a pandemic. On February 11, it at last gave the mystery illness a name: COVID-19. And it had another title for the disease too: "public enemy number one".
Australia has banned foreign travellers from China and now Iran and pulled the trigger on its own emergency pandemic response plan, a blueprint to release medical stockpiles, ramp up healthcare staff and set up isolated "fever clinics". Experts stress the move is a precaution to help contain an expected influx of cases - not a post-apocalyptic call for the community to start hoarding supplies or face masks.
So far there have been 34 confirmed cases in Australia. Most people have already recovered but a 78-year-old man has died. Previously, all those infected had caught the illness overseas in China, Iran or on the cruise ship turned floating quarantine site, the Diamond Princess. Then on March 2, health authorities confirmed the first instance of transmission on Australian soil, as two people fell sick after close contact with an infected man in NSW.
So what is a coronavirus, how does this one spread – and is this really a pandemic?
What is the coronavirus COVID-19?
Coronaviruses are a family of viruses causing respiratory illness that are mostly found in animals. Only six have previously been identified in humans including the common cold and the more unusual SARS-CoV, which led to the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak almost 20 years ago.
This illness, COVID-19, brings that tally to seven. But so far it's considered milder than both SARS and the other dangerous coronavirus disease to emerge in humans: Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).
People often fall ill with coughs and colds from the four most common coronaviruses affecting us. But when a new strain jumps into the population from animals, often through the handling and slaughter of wildlife, it can be dangerous as there is little natural immunity to fight it off. COVID-19 first appeared in December after workers starting getting sick at a live animal market in the capital of China's central Hubei province, Wuhan.
What are the symptoms and how dangerous is COVID-19?
It appears to start with a fever, a cough or shortness of breath and can lead to pneumonia and more serious complications including organ failure. Experts say medical authorities have unlocked the genetic code of the virus – which is about 75 per cent similar to the SARS strain – in "record time".
But a lot is still unknown. So far, the COVID-19 illness does not appear as deadly as SARS – the death rate is hovering between 1 and 2 cent – but it is already proving more contagious, capable of jumping person to person after close contact during its one-to-14-day incubation period (before symptoms appear).
WHO spokesman Tarik Jašarević says initial infection rates have now been upgraded as more information comes to hand, and it is believed each patient with COVID-19 will infect about four or more people. That makes it more infectious than the flu but much less infectious than measles, where one person is likely to infect up to 20 people.
The WHO estimates only about 20 per cent of patients so far have suffered serious complications and analysis of cases in China reveals more men than women have died. Anyone can fall ill but, as with most respiratory illnesses, those most at risk of dying are the elderly and people with underlying conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.
Although young people have also died, very few children have been diagnosed or suffered serious cases – a phenomenon also observed during SARS.
Right now, treatment involves getting oxygen into the lungs, monitoring vital organs and dealing with any resulting complications although more experimental drugs such as those developed to combat malaria, HIV and Ebola are now being trialled.
Parallels in severity have been drawn with the common flu but emerging coronaviruses such as this strain and SARS can do more damage to the body. SARS punched "honeycomb-like" holes in patients' lungs and such lesions are appearing in many COVID-19 cases. Antibiotics do not work on the virus as it is not caused by a bacteria.
Most cases are still within mainland China. The first major cluster outside its borders - more than 650 - emerged on the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship off the coast of Japan but that outbreak has since been surpassed by South Korea, where cases have exploded in recent days and now total more than 4300. The virus has also gained a foothold in Iran: at least 66 people have died and even the vice president has been infected. Italy, meanwhile, has cut short its famous Carnival festival in Venice to put whole towns in the north come under quarantine lockdown. The first cases to emerge in Norway, Austria, Croatia and Switzerland have been reportedly linked to that Italian outbreak but the country's government has defended containment efforts. So far European leaders are resisting calls to close borders.
In the past week, the total number of new cases reported outside of China has begun to surpass the number counted within the country - including the first case of community spread (without links to China) in the US. This has heath authorities increasingly worried the virus is evolving into a pandemic - and could even threaten the summer Olympic Games scheduled for July in Tokyo. On another measure, some experts say the apparent slowdown in China is a sign the communist government's unprecedented containment measures - from forced quarantines of the suspected infected to city and transport lockdowns - are working.
So is COVID-19 a pandemic?
While the WHO has already declared COVID-19 a global health emergency, whether or not to use the “P" word is another matter. According to the WHO, a pandemic, colloquially, refers to "a new pathogen that spreads easily from person to person across the globe”. But its own assessment takes into account severity (i.e death tolls) as well as just reach.
And since the world’s last pandemic - swine flu in 2009 - the organisation has moved to a different “phasing system” to measure such outbreaks, meaning pandemic is no longer a designation triggering a formal response. The WHO may use the word, spokesman Dr Jašarević says, but it has already sounded its top alert in declaring an emergency last month (which called on nations to step up their resources). Still, the WHO's language will influence countries now contemplating rolling out their own pandemic response plans - as Australia has already done.
So far, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has maintained COVID-19 is not a pandemic as the window to contain it has not yet closed – though in recent days the authority has upgraded its global risk from "high to very high". Dr Ghebreyesus says further investment and "aggressive" measures are now needed in countries across the world and warns that prematurely declaring a pandemic could "paralyse" those efforts.
"For the moment, we are not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus [or] large-scale severe disease or death" that would warrant the term, he said. "This is not influenza, [it] can be contained...Some media and politicians [are] pushing for a pandemic to be declared ... Using the word pandemic carelessly has no tangible benefit. But it does have significant risk in terms of amplifying unnecessary and unjustified fear and stigma, and paralysing systems."
How do you catch the coronavirus?
Infectious disease specialist Sanjaya Senanayake says the virus appears to travel in a similar fashion to SARS – people catch it in the way they catch a cold, from close contact with infected people, animals or contaminated surfaces. Health authorities say the virus can jump within at least 15 minutes of face-to-face conversation, or at least two hours in an enclosed space with an infected person.
It's passed through bodily fluids, mostly airborne droplets from the nose and mouth expelled during coughing (which can travel for close to a metre). The virus does not appear to be airborne but it is thought to survive outside the body on surfaces longer than initial estimates - the WHO now says "for a few hours or up to several days". The good news is it can be killed with even simple disinfectant, although companies like airlines are not leaving anything to chance, turning to some of the world's hardest-hitting cleaners known to take down everything from herpes to the MRSA superbug.
It is still highly unlikely you could catch COVID-19 from your pet, from passing someone on the street, eating Chinese food, or receiving a package from an infected area. If you are travelling near a confirmed patient on a plane, either in the same row or up to two in front or behind, health authorities say this is considered close contact and you should get advice and self-isolate.
Those with symptoms should also stay clear of others, seek medical treatment (call ahead for advice before you arrive) and wear face masks to stop the spread of the virus. Everyone is urged to wash their hands regularly and observe good "cough etiquette" by covering the mouth – but face masks are not recommended unless you are sick or working with sick people. People who have recently returned from China, Iran or other countries with recent outbreaks such as Italy and South Korea should consider self-isolating.
In the depths of China's winter (and flu season), more people have likely been infected world-wide than official counts, although many people with suspect symptoms may have a more common coronavirus.
How does it compare to influenza, SARS and the 1918 Spanish flu?
It took the new coronavirus 48 days to infect the first thousand people. By contrast, SARS took 130 days and the less infectious MERS more than two years to infect a thousand people after it emerged in 2012.
When SARS finished its spread after nine months in 2003, only 8098 cases had been confirmed across 26 countries but close to 10 per cent of those were fatal. MERS has been circulating for eight years across 27 countries so far, and kills about a third of those who fall ill – out of about 2500 confirmed cases. It spreads from infected camels or people, and most cases have been reported in Saudi Arabia. Ebola is even more deadly, killing more than 40 per cent of those diagnosed over a number of outbreaks since the 1970s but so far it's only been reported in a handful of countries.
In the pandemic records, the infamous 1918 "Spanish flu" killed about 2.5 per cent of its victims over two years – but because it infected so many (close to 27 per cent of the world's population) at a time of much cruder medical care, about 50 million people died.
The H1N1 influenza pandemic, dubbed "swine flu", in early 2009 infected between 11 and 21 per cent of the world's population. The WHO declared the outbreak a pandemic and governments mounted costly responses until it was deemed to have ended in October 2010. But the virus killed about 285,000 people (fewer than seasonal flu normally does) with a relatively low fatality rate of .02 per cent, and the WHO copped criticism for labelling it a pandemic at all.
Each year, regular seasonal flu kills between 291,000 and 646,000 people worldwide, the US Centers for Disease and Prevention calculates. In the US, influenza has already killed 10,000 people this season and, in Australia, government figures for the most recent season ending October 2019 show 812 people died out of 298,120 reported cases – a fatality rate of about 0.27%.
While new vaccines for influenza are developed each season, there is unlikely to be an inoculation against COVID-19 for another year, although there is an extraordinary push worldwide, led in part by Australian scientists.
The WHO says the virus's mutation remains stable so far, with no significant change to its DNA since it emerged, amid concern a novel coronavirus could shift its behaviour or severity as it develops.
It is also possible to be infected by both the flu and the new coronavirus at the same time and so people are being urged to have their flu shots this year.
Where did COVID-19 come from?
Coronaviruses are commonly carried by animals such as bats and rodents and then passed on to humans through contact with blood, faeces and other bodily fluids. Wild animals packed together and then butchered in live markets throughout Asia can be incubators for viruses to evolve and jump species barriers – SARS was traced back to a colony of bats but was believed to have passed into humans via the Himalayan palm civet, an ancient species of mammal eaten as a delicacy in China.
Early work suggests COVID-19 is 96 per cent similar to a SARS-like virus discovered in bats in 2017 and a study by Chinese scientists which is yet to be released for further scrutiny claims to have found an even closer match – 99 per cent – to a strain found in the endangered pangolin, the most illegally trafficked animal in the world.
China has temporarily banned its wildlife trade. But, under pressure from citizens, conservation groups and experts who say the country has not learnt the lesson of SARS, this time Chinese President Xi Jinping is moving to permanently outlaw selling wild animals for food and to further restrict their trade for medicine, scientific research and as pets.
How big is the risk to Australia?
Due to the "escalating threat of the virus", Australia has beefed up its border measures and banned travellers from China and now Iran, although citizens, permanent residents and their dependents or spouses will be accepted in and urged to self-isolate. (Countries including the US, Italy, New Zealand and South Korea have introduced similar bans but the measures have been slammed as "truly mean" by China.)
As Australia pressed go on its emergency pandemic plan last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged that Australia was leaping ahead of the WHO in calling the virus a pandemic but stressed the risk is "well upon us". "We're effectively operating now on the basis that there is a pandemic," he said.
Under worse-case scenarios, the plan will guide things such as aged care home lockdowns, school closures and public event cancellations but it was being rolled out early due to an "abundance of caution", Mr Morrison said, and Australians could still go about their daily lives as usual. "We've got ahead, we intend to stay ahead," he said.
Attorney-General Christian Porter has flagged Australia will use powers to detain people under its biosecurity act if need be and the states are also making plans. South Australia is already contemplating passing new laws to allow police to arrest people at risk of spreading the virus.
Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy says there is no need for people to "waste" face masks unless they have symptoms, as there is no evidence of widespread community transmission. The government has also advised against stockpiling foods or masks, amid reports peope are already "panic-buying".
The first fifteen people diagnosed in Australia had been infected while travelling in China. Another cluster arrived home from the Diamond Princess in February, and others have since tested positive following recent travel from Iran. Health officials have moved to hose down fears of community transmission in Queensland, after clearing a number of clients of a Gold Coast beautician since diagnosed with COVID-19. But in NSW it's been confirmed a doctor and the sister of a recently diagnosed case had caught the illness in Australia. NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said close contacts of the doctor were now being contacted, along with passengers who sat near recent cases on board flights from Iran. But while she conceded the community transmission might mean other cases had been missed, she stressed: "I am reassured that there isn't widespread transmission because we are doing lots of testing."
Experts had largely agreed the virus would spread within Australia "sooner or later" but some say that doesn't mean it will cause chaos. The head of UNSW's Biosecurity Program, Professor Raina MacIntyre, has said Australia can still manage the virus but widespread transmission could result in 25 to 70 per cent of the population becoming infected - and needing more than a million hospital beds.
A 2019 report into the world's preparedness for a such a health crisis found Australia ranked highly (fourth behind the US, the UK and the Netherlands), even as researchers warned no country was fully prepared for a pandemic and most had dangerously weak measures in place.
Still, experts are urging people to prepare but not panic as measures have been in place since the 2009 pandemic to respond to fast-moving viruses. Misinformation and xenophobia are spreading as fast as COVID-19, with people in Australia and elsewhere avoiding Chinese restaurants and businesses or even racially abusing medial workers though they have no link to the outbreak. Face masks are running low in stores across the world. In Hong Kong, the gas masks that became a symbol of recent anti-Beijing protests are now back on the streets.
What does it mean for Australians travelling?
If you're planning a trip to China, the Australian government is urging you to reconsider. They have now raised their travel advice for mainland China to the highest alert level four – "do not travel". Warnings are also out for Japan, where the Diamond Princess is moored, South Korea, Iran and Northern Italy.
For the third time, the ban on foreign nationals entering Australia from China has been extended – it is in force until at least March 7 – and Iran has now been added to the ban. Some international students have managed to get into Australia to start their university studies by staying in a country other than China for the 14-day quarantine period before making the journey.
Similar restrictions on travellers are in force by a number of countries, including Israel, which is routinely turning back planes from Asia. New hotspots of the virus such as South Korea could also fall under travel bans in the coming weeks if the spread continues apace but health authorities say so far bans on Italy or South Korea are not necessary.
Professor Murphy says travel bans are only a way to slow down the spread of the virus: "it is no longer possible" to prevent new cases entering Australia. The key to stopping it was early containment - monitoring your health, self-isolating if sick (when you are the most infectious) and letting doctors know.
Meanwhile, within China, roughly half of the country's population (almost one-tenth of all people on Earth) have been living under extreme travel restrictions for weeks.
With Dana McCauley, Rachel Clun, Kate Aubusson, Eryk Bagshaw, Liam Mannix and The New York Times
Article originally published on January 21, 2020.
