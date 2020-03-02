Trump's deal with the Taliban is a step in the right direction

The peace deal that the US has just signed with the Taliban offers hope for an end to decades of violence in Afghanistan but the US and its allies – including Australia – cannot just cut and run. It will take diplomacy, financial aid and perhaps more military involvement to steer the fractured country toward stability.

It comes as a shock that the US has decided to do business with the Taliban. Until only a few years ago, the Islamist militants – who were Osama bin Laden’s enablers in the 9/11 attacks – were considered to be just as evil as Islamic State. The US and its allies, including Australia, vowed to wipe them out. But 19 years later, we have failed. That failure must count as a resounding victory for the Taliban and a defeat for Western power.

In one sign of the weak US position, the deal involves the release of 5000 Taliban prisoners as a gesture of good faith. The failure of the military campaign, which cost 41 Australian lives, is tragic but the war has gone on too long.

There are domestic reasons linked to the upcoming presidential campaign that might explain why President Donald Trump has pushed for a deal that will bring troops home – the US is tired of the casualties and the cost. But it is also a pragmatic strategic decision because Afghanistan no longer poses a threat to the West. That threat once underpinned the justification for the deployment. There are now better uses for the 12,000 US troops and 400 Australians in the country.

Yet defeat on the battlefield means we will have to settle for much less than we hoped. Australia and the US used to dream of turning Afghanistan into a pluralist pro-Western state which respected the rights of women and minorities. That is probably no longer achievable. The US will have to consider much more limited goals.