Opinion
Pandemic or not, this is a major embarrassment for China
What does the coronavirus mean for Xi Jinping? People all over the world are looking at the health issues associated with Covid-19 but what about the political fallout in China?
China’s admittedly delayed response has been impressive, organised and apparently working. The delay, however, let the virus spread around the world. Pandemic or not, it is a major embarrassment for China. Infecting and killing citizens around the world because of your own inaction is more than embarrassing. It’s not the sort of thing one can laugh off. There is a deep personal cost to every family who loses a loved one. You just don’t forget that granny died unexpectedly because of a bug from China.
The health and economic cost internationally will be eye-watering. This has knocked a lot of paint off China’s image. It’s an humiliation of the highest order.
China can’t just ignore its role in the virus getting out and out of control. This is not merely an unhappy accident that could perhaps as easily have happened in London or New York. Everybody knows it. China knows it.
If the international impact doesn’t rattle anyone in China, the domestic one might. It takes something fairly spooky to get a government to put cities with millions of people into lockdown. Imagine our government doing that to Melbourne and Sydney. It’s a fair bet that when a government is spooked, so are the people.
China now has millions of citizens living in fear for their lives and those of their families. The internet tells us that people have resorted to throwing loved pets from apartment block balconies for fear they might carry the virus. It’s understandable that with such a sudden and virulent outbreak, health resources are unable to cope. But if it’s your mother or brother who can’t be tested because there aren’t enough kits or can’t get a bed, you’re not looking for reasoned argument. You’re looking for someone to blame. Disinfecting the streets at night is like a sci-fi movie, except the people in Wuhan are living in it. Everybody in Hubei knows something went badly wrong.
China carries a bitter burden of past humiliations. Not only is this nasty tale a further humiliation, it’s one perpetrated by their own. Sacking a few senior officials is one way to point blame away from the central government. There are two problems with that response. It's probably seen by locals as nowhere near proportional to the heartache and inconvenience being inflicted on millions of their own. More importantly, they may think that a good share of the blame lies elsewhere. Nobody likes to see people scapegoated. Those who do it to others make themselves look weak.
It appears to some as though Xi Jinping is the strong man, there for as long as he wants. A latter-day Chairman Mao. I wouldn’t be so confident. Sure, a people’s revolt where some leaders are strung up by their ankles like Mussolini or after a cursory trial shot like the Ceausescus doesn’t seem likely.
The culture in China now may well be addicted to the current style of government. The level of development over recent decades has been staggering. Millions of people have moved out of poverty. They may be more forgiving than they ought of corruption, a heavy-handed rule and initial inaction that lets a virus infect the world. Also, levels of surveillance and treatment of dissidents make speaking out a very risky business - not just about coronavirus but any criticism of the government.
The protests in Hong Kong have shown two things. People like freedom and are prepared to do a lot to either get it or keep it. It has also shown that the Chinese government can no longer ride roughshod over mass demonstrations as happened in Tiananmen Square. They couldn’t get away with it in Hong Kong and may not be able to if there were very large demonstrations on the mainland.
The real danger may come from within the government. There is no political system where everyone’s ambition except the leader’s is put aside. Xi Jingping’s anti-corruption drive disposed of many enemies or challengers ... but not all. This humiliation is an opportunity for those with ambition.
Does anyone seriously imagine that everyone at or near the top in China agrees with Xi Jinping on everything and in particular the extension of his reign? It’s a laughable proposition.
Imagine you’re ambitious and high up in the Chinese government. If you were concerned about your country’s reputation or thought your chances of promotion would be better without him, you would not let this humiliation for China go to waste. People will want someone to blame. Retribution always comes later.
If it is shown that the poor old bats or the sweet little pangolin are being unfairly blamed for this bug and that the true source is a bio lab nearby the market that’s taking the blame, China and its leadership will lose even more face.
Amanda Vanstone is a regular columnist and a former Coalition minister.
