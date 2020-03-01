Mahathir seeks Parliament vote as new Malaysian PM sworn-in

Kuala Lumpur: Mahathir Mohamad called on Sunday for an urgent sitting of Malaysia's Parliament to contest the appointment of a former ally as the country's next prime minister under a new Malay-majority coalition that could further split the nation following the collapse of his multiracial reformist alliance.

Muhyiddin Yassin, a seasoned politician who once famously quipped that he is Malay first and Malaysian second, was sworn in at the palace on Sunday after getting the support of several opposition parties, including the corruption-tainted United Malays National Organisation, which was ousted by Mahathir's Alliance of Hope in a historic vote in 2018.

Muhyiddin Yassin, Malaysia's new prime minister waves to members of the media ahead of the swearing in ceremony on Sunday. Credit:Bloomberg

Muhyiddin, 72, pulled his Bersatu party out of the alliance on Monday, triggering its collapse.

Mahathir resigned as prime minister in protest of the plan that would bring UMNO back to power. After a week of political turmoil, the king said on Saturday he believed Muhyiddin had the majority support of lawmakers and named him the new leader.