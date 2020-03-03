Coronavirus updates LIVE: Global death toll passes 3000 as Australian cases of COVID-19 rise
The virus has continued its march around the globe overnight, with the death toll passing 3000 and the OECD sounding the alarm over the world economy.
Summary
- The coronavirus has now infected more than 90,000 people globally and caused more than 3000 deaths
- The OECD warned the world economy faces its "greatest danger" since the financial crisis more than a decade ago
- A member of a council that advises Iran's supreme leader has died from the virus
- In the past 24 hours there have been almost nine times more cases reported outside China than inside
- The WHO director hit back at a number of countries that appeared to be quietly moving from a 'containment' strategy into a 'mitigation' phase
Watch live: NSW Health press conference
10th case identified, 11th case announced in NSW
The Premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed the 10th case of COVID-19 in NSW is a 39-year-old man who had flown in from Iran.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard also received a text message during question time to alert him to an 11th case, a 53-year-old man who had flown in from Singapore.
Vaccine could take 12-18 months, biosecurity expert says
Professor of Global Biosecurity Raina MacIntyre, who is the head of the Biosecurity Program at the Kirby Institute at the University of New South Wales, said that a timeframe for a vaccine is unlikely to be shorter than a year.
"Normally, it can take five to 20 years in some instances," she said.
"But in epidemics, ever since the ebola crisis, we've developed more rapid ways of getting vaccines to populations but the soonest I think, feasibly, is 12 to 18 months."
In a video posted by the Australian Academy of Science, she also offered some basic tips on hygiene and how every country around the world needs to take the COVID-19 outbreak seriously.
"We need to be watching the situation internationally with concern ... every country needs to be equally vigilant," she said.
RBA cuts rates to new record low to shield economy from coronavirus fallout
By Shane Wright
The Reserve Bank of Australia has cut official interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to a fresh record low of 0.5 per cent as it attempts to protect the Australian economy from the financial fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.
At its first meeting since turmoil on global equity and bond markets wiped trillions of dollars from from company values, the RBA made its first reduction in the cash rate since October.
'Strange and foreign' coronavirus powers activated to forcibly detain Australians
By Eryk Bagshaw
Australians will be able to dob on sick neighbours and large crowds at sport matches could be banned as the Morrison government activates sweeping powers that will give it the power to forcibly detain people in fever clinics.
In an escalation of the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 3000 and infected 90,309, Attorney-General Christian Porter said the "strange and foreign" powers under the Biosecurity Act were designed "precisely with the type of pandemic in mind that we are now facing".
10th confirmed case in New South Wales
The Premier has confirmed a tenth case of COVID-19 in New South Wales on Tuesday afternoon.
No more information is available at this time.
"You don't think that would have an impact?" Trump briefed on flu vaccine
President Donald Trump spoke with health officials about whether the flu vaccine could have an impact on the coronavirus. Watch that video here:
That was part of longer discussion about strategy, which you can see here.
Latest on new Queensland case, confirmed as UQ student
By Lydia Lynch
The latest Queensland case had spent two weeks quarantined in Dubai before flying to Brisbane on February 23.
Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said the University of Queensland student became unwell on February 25 and presented to hospital on Sunday.
"It is very unlikely that he got the virus in China, based on the advice that he provided so far," Mr Miles said.
"He became ill on the 25th, that would preclude the possibility that he contracted it in China, it also means that he is unlikely to have been contagious on his flight from Dubai to Australia.
"The contract tracing now will focus on those who he may have come in contact with in period he is thought to have likely been contagious."
Mr Miles said the man was thought to be contagious between February 23 and 25.
"Anyone who has travelled overseas - anywhere - and becomes ill within 14 days of returning should seek health advice," he said.
The UQ student was the seventh confirmed coronavirus case diagnosed in Queensland. A further three, who were passengers aboard the Diamond Princess, returned home after being diagnosed abroad.
Just two cases - an Iranian woman at the Gold Coast University Hospital and the UQ student at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital - remain hospitalised. All others have recovered and have been released.
The groceries that could go into short supply
It might be essentials like toilet paper and hand wash that panic-buyers are stockpiling, but retailers say it is more likely to be items like chocolate, chips and biscuits that could be in short supply as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
That's because of their packaging, which comes from China even if the products themselves are made locally.
Ritchies Supa IGA chief executive Fred Harrison told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age his 76 IGA supermarkets across Australia's east coast had been warned there could be packaging supply issues for certain lines of products.
"As we talk to suppliers we hear that some of their wrappings or biscuit trays are starting to get a little bit short," he said.
PM working with supermarkets to keep essentials on shelves
By Eryk Bagshaw
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called in Woolworths and Coles executives to ensure Australia’s supply of groceries and household goods is maintained.
Mr Morrison called the supermarket giant chiefs on Tuesday morning as community anxiety fuelled reports of coronavirus panic-buying across the country.
The Prime Minister said he was working with the competition regulator to authorise co-operation between Australia’s two largest supermarkets on essential items as supermarket shelves in Sydney and Melbourne empty of toilet paper, canned food and rice.
"They have got measures in place to deal with that," he said. "They’re obviously some lines which will be more tested in short term, but they are working on those."
He said major toilet paper producer Kimberley Clark had shifted their manufacturing to South Australia in response to the crisis.
"I am sure that will come as a great relief to everybody," he said. "That is the economy in motion, that is private companies assessing their own risk plans and responding to them."