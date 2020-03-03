Coronavirus updates LIVE: Global death toll passes 3000 as Australian cases of COVID-19 rise

Professor of Global Biosecurity Raina MacIntyre, who is the head of the Biosecurity Program at the Kirby Institute at the University of New South Wales, said that a timeframe for a vaccine is unlikely to be shorter than a year.

"Normally, it can take five to 20 years in some instances," she said.

"But in epidemics, ever since the ebola crisis, we've developed more rapid ways of getting vaccines to populations but the soonest I think, feasibly, is 12 to 18 months."

In a video posted by the Australian Academy of Science, she also offered some basic tips on hygiene and how every country around the world needs to take the COVID-19 outbreak seriously.

"We need to be watching the situation internationally with concern ... every country needs to be equally vigilant," she said.