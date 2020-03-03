Coronavirus updates LIVE: Fed delivers emergency rate cut as global infections pass 90,000

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has warned against hoarding of food and other essential goods after the country's first cases of confirmed coronavirus sparked panic buying at supermarkets.
"I urge people not to buy goods in bulk or massively," Widodo told reporters on Tuesday.
"There is no need to hoard goods, including masks. There is no need to be afraid. The government guarantees that we have sufficient goods."
A day after two women were reported positive for the virus – the only two reported cases among a population of more than 260 million – there are already reports of supermarket shelves being emptied.
Indonesian authorities have faced weeks of criticism and questions over the ability of the nation's health system to detect the virus.
