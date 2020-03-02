As the day unfolded: First person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 confirmed in Sydney

The Sydney Morning Herald

Subscribe

The Sydney Morning Herald

Advertisement

As the day unfolded: First person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 confirmed in Sydney

Summary

  • A 78-year-old Perth man who spent time on the Diamond Princess cruise ship is the first Australian to die from coronavirus.
  • The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia is now 33
  • NSW Health has confirmed Australia's first person-to-person transmissions. 
  • The Australian government has put a travel ban on people coming from Iran due to the country's "high death rate" from coronavirus.

We are closing the blog for the evening

Thank you for following along today. To recap:

  • There have now been 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia
  • Three more cases surfaced in Sydney today, including two who had not been out of Australia
  • Health officials are urging people to stop shaking hands, and to keep hygiene levels up
  • Queensland has set aside $25 million worth of protective equipment and tripled the emergency department capacity of its hospitals
  • Authorities are scrambling to track down passengers who were on a plane that arrived in Melbourne from Malaysia and Bali on Friday morning after a Victorian woman on board tested positive for coronavirus.

Nike temporarily closes European headquarters due to coronavirus case

Nike’s European headquarters in the Netherlands will be closed on Monday and Tuesday after an employee was infected with the coronavirus.

Dutch news agency ANP, citing an internal email, reported overnight that the office in Hilversum would be disinfected. The employee was staying home in isolation for 14 days, it said.

“The place is on lockdown,” a security guard at the location told Reuters.

Roughly 2,000 Nike employees from 80 countries work at the site.

Dutch health authorities have reported ten coronavirus infections since Friday. 

Reuters

Advertisement

'This is not a zombie movie': WA urges calm, reveals plans for coronavirus fever clinics

The physician who treated Australia’s first person to die of coronavirus, Perth man James Kwan, has said this is “not a zombie movie” and that the West Australian health system will cope with a looming local outbreak.

Dr Fiona Lake speaks to media on Monday.

Dr Fiona Lake speaks to media on Monday. Credit:9 News Perth

Her words came as Mr Kwan’s wife remained battling the virus in a Perth hospital and the West Australian government announced it would be putting fever clinics in place for an “inevitable” community spread.

Read the full story here

No biscuits but plenty of broccoli: Food packaging a main coronavirus risk

Heads of Australian supermarkets have warned the coronavirus could affect stock of chocolate biscuits and chips as suppliers struggle to obtain certain packaging from China.

Chinese residents wear protective gear as they line up in a supermarket in Wuhan.

Chinese residents wear protective gear as they line up in a supermarket in Wuhan. Credit:Getty Images

Ritchies Supa IGA chief executive Fred Harrison told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age his 76 IGA supermarkets across Australia's east coast had been warned there could be packaging supply issues for certain lines of products. "As we talk to suppliers we hear that some of their wrappings or biscuit trays are starting to get a little bit short," he said.

Read the full story here

Explainer: What is coronavirus and how worried should we be?

Experts warn the window is closing to stop the spread of COVID-19 across the world. What do we know about the virus so far and how bad could it get?

Loading

Replay

Read our in-depth explainer here

NSW schools told to halt international travel plans amid coronavirus outbreak

The state education department has asked government schools to halt all overseas travel and excursions until further notice due to safety concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Loading

Replay

An email sent to public school principals on Sunday said that if schools had an international excursion planned for term one, they should either cancel or reschedule the trip for later in the year.

Read the full story here

Advertisement

Travellers snap up all of Air New Zealand's special $9 fares in minutes

Air New Zealand has sold out of the 1000 $9 domestic airfares it put up for sale on Monday morning to try address softening demand as a result of coronavirus.

Worldwide, more than 86,000 people have contracted the coronavirus strain Covid-19, including one person in New Zealand. There have been more than 2900 deaths.

In a press release, Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace said the "absolutely outstanding" fares were due to "softening domestic demand growth as a result of coronavirus".

Read the full story here

First confirmed case in Tasmania, national total now 32

Meanwhile, Tasmania has confirmed its first case of coronavirus in a man returning to the state from Iran.

The 40-year-old man arrived on Saturday, on Virgin flight VA-1368 which left Melbourne at 1.10pm and landed in Launceston at 2.15pm.

Tasmanian Director of Public Health Dr Mark Veitch said the man arrived experiencing symptoms and contacted the Public Health Hotline, and testing was arranged.

The man has been in self-isolation while awaiting test results, but a spokesman said he would be transferred to Launceston General Hospital for treatment.

All the man’s close contacts were also being identified.

So far, 47 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Tasmania.

More

Indonesia confirms first cases of coronavirus amid warnings over testing

Jakarta: Indonesia has confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus infections, after weeks of warnings from health experts that the country may not have implemented an adequate testing regime.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo.Credit:AAP

Two women, a 64-year-old and her 31-year-old daughter, contracted the virus from a Japanese friend who was visiting them in Depok, a city that is part of greater Jakarta. The pair are now being treated in a hospital in North Jakarta.

Read the full story here

Missed cases a possibility, says health boss

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant conceded the confirmed case in a healthcare worker means it’s possible cases of COVID-19 have been missed.

“It’s always possible there’s a case out there we could have missed,” she said.

“We are doing lots of testing": Dr Kerry Chant.

“We are doing lots of testing": Dr Kerry Chant.Credit:Kate Geraghty

But Dr Chant said health authorities in Australia remained vigilant.

“We are doing lots of testing. We have tested over 3500 people, and we continue to see high rates of testing,” she said.

She added anyone who has been to Iran should remain “particularly vigilant” of COVID-19 symptoms.

Most Viewed in World

Loading