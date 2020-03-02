As the day unfolded: First person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 confirmed in Sydney

Thank you for following along today. To recap:
- There have now been 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia
- Three more cases surfaced in Sydney today, including two who had not been out of Australia
- Health officials are urging people to stop shaking hands, and to keep hygiene levels up
- Queensland has set aside $25 million worth of protective equipment and tripled the emergency department capacity of its hospitals
- Authorities are scrambling to track down passengers who were on a plane that arrived in Melbourne from Malaysia and Bali on Friday morning after a Victorian woman on board tested positive for coronavirus.