Who wants foldable phones; consumers or phone-makers?

With Samsung announcing the debut of its foldable-focused Galaxy Z Series this week, and the recent CES gadget show being all about foldable laptops, tablets and phones, it's clear that the tech industry is fold obsessed. But who is driving the push for this physics-defying trend, and what are the challenges?

According to Taejoong Kim, Samsung's VP of the next generation product design team: "Customers' needs for smartphones are becoming more varied; they want a bigger screen and at the same time greater portability. To accommodate these various needs we focused on foldable technology."

Do customers really want foldable phones?

Carolina Milanesi, an analyst with Creative Strategies, has a different take on whether it's customer demand or R&D departments wanting to do something new.

"I think it's more of the latter at the moment," Milanesi says. "Everybody's concerned about stagnant sales and how you're going to revamp the market. 5G will get us there, but it's a long tail. Not everybody's going to rush, it depends on the networks and so it's going to take time. So, you need something that is going to get people excited."