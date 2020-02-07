The frustrating art of social awkwardness

Putting you in control of an undercover android with a preposterously convoluted and manual mechanism for interacting with humans, Speaking Simulator is often as frustrating as it is funny but it has its moments.

As Blank Textsfield your mission is to infiltrate the culture of humans by perfectly replicating their complicated speech and rituals, and you do so by opening, closing and stretching your mouth with one thumbstick while flopping your heavy, glitchy tongue around with the other to follow a script.

Being a bouncer requires composure and self control, or not.

It's like a mix between Surgeon Simulator and Guitar Hero, except even more difficult to nail consistently, with the result that you're often knocking out your own teeth with your tongue while stuttering and stilting uncontrollably.

As such Speaking Simulator really only has one joke: Blank is horrendous at appearing like a normal human, but the normal humans it's speaking to never seem to notice. As you're speaking its grotesquely distorted face is clearly malfunctioning, and the more you fail the worst it gets — with the eyes smoking and sparking or the nose opening up like a kettle lid and squirting oil — but your targets all seem to think this is an attractive or commanding trait.