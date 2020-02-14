The best, most secure and prettiest laptop bags

I travel a lot for work, which is awesome, and means I spend a lot of time walking around with a laptop bag on my back with all the travel essentials (laptop, battery pack, bottle of water, extra-large bag of popcorn, cutlery, assorted seasonings, etc).

But, on a recent trip to Las Vegas someone unzipped my backpack and took some money and a notepad without me noticing, which has made me realise just how insecure my once reliable travel bag is. So, I searched the world for the best bags in three categories (Safety First, Carries A Lot, and Aesthetically Pleasing), and this is what I found:

The Solgaard Lifepack does almost everything right.

Safety First: Solgaard Lifepack (from $US139, or around $206)

It was really difficult to decide just which category this bag should go in, because it does everything. It holds 18L of stuff, and has plenty of internal compartments and pockets (both zippered and open) to sort it in, while still having space for something large in the main pocket. The laptop sleeve can hold a standard 15-inch laptop (or a thin 17-inch one), and the pocket is raised off the floor of the bag so it's got extra cushioning if you accidentally slam the bag down.