Smartwatch for children with room for improvement

You also need to use a special sim tool to insert and remove the sim safely. But be careful – if you accidentally slip the tool along with the sim into the recess, you'll irreparably damage the tray and render the watch useless. Inserting the sim requires some force too, so you must walk a fine line.

Set up requires connecting the watch to a network so it can call specific relatives/friends who have the app installed on their devices, and have been designated as a trusted person. The watch can only voice or video call people who have been approved by a primary parent/guardian.

Once you’ve set up the watch, you must update the software. You don’t get a notification telling you there’s an update available, you just have to somehow know to go to settings and do it manually. We didn’t check the software status before handing the watch to Ronnie, our five-year-old tester, and the watch overheated on her wrist, causing her pain and making her forever cautious and mistrustful of the device.

Despite the overheating issue, it’s relatively easy to use, and Ronnie eventually enjoyed being able to call her mother whenever she wanted. What’s funny is that the camera on the watch is really zoomed in, so most of the time you will be talking to your child’s nostrils. The video on the watch has a low frame rate, so parents will look like they’re moving in stop motion. They’ll also appear like they have a soapy, Vaseline filter over their skin, visibly reducing the signs of ageing, which might be enjoyed by some!

Parents/guardians can designate which hours the watch can be used, so kids can’t call friends or relatives during class or when they’re supposed to be asleep. And, aside from the original burning sensation, Ronnie liked how soft the watch was, even though she found it a bit chunky on her child-sized wrist.