Samsung's Z Flip is a much more confident foldable phone

It might sound like a skateboard trick that belongs in a Tony Hawk game, but the Galaxy Z Flip is Samsung's new clamshell phone with a folding screen that will give the Motorola Razr a run for its money.

The first thing you notice when picking the phone up is that it is much, much smaller than Samsung's first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold. The Z Flip's inner screen is 6.7 inches (the same as the new S20+), and much narrower than the square 7.3-inch screen of the Fold. On the outside shell is a tiny screen for checking the time or notifications, and seeing who's calling, which is only 1.1 inch; around the size of a very large jellybean or an average man's second-smallest toe. All this allows the Flip to fold down to a tiny 73.6mm x 87.4mm, compared to the Fold's 62.8mm x 160.9mm.

Although the Fold was for the early adopting tech enthusiast, the Z Flip is more aimed at the fashion-conscious. Its power and cameras fall somewhere between the Galaxy S9 and 2019's S10, its purple and black finishes look great, and this is finally a large-screen phone that will fit in the laughably small pockets they put in women's jeans. It even fits in my waistcoat pocket, and that normally only holds a folded handkerchief or a pocket watch.

The most impressive part of the phone is the screen. It might only be Full HD+, but it is foldable glass, which is some kind of magic, and this makes the screen feel less flimsy than its folding plastic cousins. Samsung claims the screen has been tested to survive 200,000 folds, or 100 folds a day for about 5½ years.