How smart does a toothbrush need to be?

Having non-rotten teeth is one of life’s little pleasures that few are willing to give up. But what does a $400+ smart toothbrush offer that a $3 dumb one doesn’t? And what do dentists have to say about all this?

The Oral-B AI 10000 is smart, but not necessarily much better than any other toothbrush.

At the CES gadget show this year, it was remarkable just how many vendors were promoting tooth tech with more bells and whistles than you could poke a diamond grill at. I used a new Oral B model that had an accelerometer and gyroscope built in to better tell where it was in your mouth, so you could keep records of how you brushed your teeth. That’s not due on sale until much later in the year, but out now is the $500 Oral-B Genius AI 10000 that does a similar job with fewer sensors.

It’s a sleek-looking brush with an indicator light at the top to show if you’re pushing too hard, and lights for the five different brush modes. Once you’re done with the included heads, a replacement two-pack will set you back a little more than $10.

The brush itself is great. Each cleaning mode left my teeth feeling smooth and clean, and the feedback in the app was more helpful than I expected, encouraging me to brush more evenly and for longer. I don’t know why it needs to sense my brushing style, or what it does with that information, but it sure did brush my teeth.