Getting the most out of your phone camera

With a little know-how, the powerful phone camera in your pocket can take professional-grade photos. Here are some tips I gleaned from taking photos of this year's Mardi Gras in Sydney over the weekend.

Two adages apply when it comes to taking event photos with your phone – “The best camera is the one you have with you” and “bad workers blame their tools”. While a professional camera set-up will usually get better results, lugging a DSLR and accompanying lenses isn't necessary for most punters.

A scene from Mardi Gras 2020 in Sydney captured with a 2x optical zoom setting. Credit:Alice Clarke

When taking photos of a crowd, their awareness of you as a photographer can play an important role in your results. People behave differently when you hold up a phone compared to a camera –they’re more candid and less self-conscious in front of a phone even though they know you’re taking a photo. Also, remember to always ask for permission before you shoot.

The popular Portrait mode (sometimes called Live Focus) automatically registers the subject and then lightly blurs the background, adding depth of field that brings your subject to the fore. For best results, a subject must stay still for a couple of seconds and preferably not be framed with too many faces the background (lest the poor phone camera try to focus on them all at once). The feature is much better for use in quieter moments.