Domestic abuse and the darker side of the smart home

The halls of the CES gadget show in Las Vegas this year were filled with all kinds smart home gadgets and ways to keep tabs on your kids. Every phone and watch so easily turned into a tracking device, cameras in every room (and even in the fridge) and sensors to let you know when any door or window is opened.

It’s great for convenience, anxious parents, forgetful shoppers and the security conscious, but what happens when your partner or parent has more nefarious motives for keeping tabs on you 24/7?

Smart home devices can be used to control or monitor everything from lights to heating to door locks from afar.

Thanks to Find My on our iPhones, my wife and I can always check where the other one is to see when it’s time to put the dinner on, or if we get lost in a shopping centre.

The other week I adjusted the fan from my phone for her while I was at the tennis because she couldn’t find the remote. And, in the past, I’ve turned on my bedside lamp or electric blanket as a joke, or reminder that I’m thinking of her when I’ve been away on a work trip.