Artist forces Google Maps traffic jam with 99 phones in a wagon

The streets were shaded the dreaded dark red on Google Maps, warning drivers of a traffic nightmare. In reality, though, almost no one was on the road; except for a lone man pulling a little red wagon packed with 99 smartphones.

Apps such as Google Maps provide real-time traffic data through crowdsourcing, monitoring the location and speed of phones travelling along on a roadway. The assumption, as noted by Ars Technica, is that the phones are there because they're being carried by drivers inside cars. Usually, a bunch of slow-moving phones could be safely interpreted to mean gridlock.

To Google Maps, a wagon load of navigating smartphones looks the same as a lot of slowly moving cars. Credit:SimonWeckert.com

But in this case, the traffic jam was apparently the work of Simon Weckert, a Berlin-based artist. He calls it "Google Maps Hacks"; performance art meant to demonstrate the pervasive, real-life influence of modern technology.

"People are trying to think about, and start to talk about, what does it mean to use those services in everyday life?" Weckert, 30, says. "And how they shape our everyday life and how, more generally, they shape our everyday society."