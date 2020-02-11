Apple's $100k Mac is for pros, literally this time
How does one evaluate a computer that starts at $9999, and can be configured up to $95,000 when fully specced? By admitting, off the bat, that you almost certainly do not need the Mac Pro. The iMac Pro, at a comparatively reasonable $7299, is already too much computer for almost anyone’s needs.
So who exactly is the Mac Pro for? The short answer is video and audio professionals, whose time is so valuable the machine will eventually pay for itself. The longer answer depends on the mysterious Afterburner card, and what it might bring to the Mac Pro in software upgrades.
But let’s stick with that price for one more paragraph, because it is a shocking amount of money to spend on a computer, and it helps fuel the idea that Apple makes overpriced devices. But the only competing computer in this field is HP’s Z4 G4 workstation, and its base price is about the same. So while we can and should gawk at the price, keep in mind there is a market for these machines.
The new Mac Pro is an incredible feat of industrial design and engineering. It is a modern upgrade to the first computer I ever truly loved and could also not afford, the 'Quicksilver' G4 Mac Pro. That thing was a beast, but had the most elegant case with easily swappable parts inside. This new Mac Pro is just as easy to upgrade, and looks almost too simple with its case removed, with so many slots available for RAM, storage, graphics cards, or whatever else you want to throw in it.
To stress test the Mac I focused on video, and threw together a simple edit in Apple’s Final Cut Pro. Without needing to render, the Mac Pro was able to play back twelve streams of colour corrected, overlapping 8K video; something that really should not be possible.
The Afterburner card did most of the heavy lifting, as right now it's programmed to play back ProRes video. As a system level feature, ProRes video decoding is also available in Avid and Adobe’s Premiere and After Effects.
And this is what makes the Mac Pro such a fascinating computer. Sure, the HP Z4 G4 can match it in off the shelf computing parts — both share Intel’s Xeon processors and ECC RAM — but the Afterburner has the potential to elevate the Mac Pro above its competitor.
The Afterburner is an Apple-made hardware accelerating card that can be programmed for specific use cases. Right now it has been designed to tackle video decoding, and I'm guessing video encoding will be its next task, but beyond that only Apple knows. If this card could be programmed for Xcode builds or to accelerate the AI that powers self driving cars, then the potential for this machine, and the market for it, will expand greatly.
The last few years have been frustrating for creative professionals who want to use Apple products and software. Apple computers have been hamstrung by the choice to use AMD’s Radeon GPUs over Nvidia, and Intel's painfully slow progress in upgrading processors. The Afterburner could potentially break through these bottlenecks, allowing its desktop computers to benefit from the same bespoke chips that elevate the iPhone and iPad above its mobile rivals.
