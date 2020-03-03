Sturridge handed FA ban until June for breaching betting rules

Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge has been suspended from all soccer-related activity until June 17 after he was found guilty of breaching betting rules, English soccer's governing body (the FA) said on Monday.

Sturridge became a free agent earlier on Monday after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been banned for four months. Credit:AP

He had been charged by the FA in July with 11 alleged breaches of its betting rules, nine of which were dismissed by an independent regulatory commission, and banned for six weeks – four of which were suspended.

The 30-year-old was accused of passing on inside information about his potential transfer moves away from Liverpool in January 2018 to close friends and relatives that was then used for, or in relation to, betting.