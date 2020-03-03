Coronavirus outbreak could disrupt Sydney FC's off-season holiday plans

The coronavirus outbreak is now threatening to ruin the off-season holiday plans of Sydney FC players and could even impact Socceroos coach Graham Arnold's preparations for the Copa America and Olympics.
The Sky Blues will continue their AFC Champions League campaign at home on Wednesday night against K-League champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, but coach Steve Corica is bracing for further "havoc" to be caused by the disease which continues to throw footballing schedules across Asia into disarray.
The Asian Football Confederation is drawing up contingencies for matches that were postponed due to the coronavirus to be played in June or July.
The trouble for Sydney FC is that their players are due to take holidays for all of June.
"It's going to push everything back," Corica said on Tuesday. "It's causing a bit of havoc, this coronavirus, but we can see why it's happening. It's obviously a tough time, but I suppose we've just got to go with the flow and see what the AFC come up with and go on from there."
Three of Sydney's ACL fixtures in particular look to be under threat - their reverse tie against Jeonbuk on April 7, and the away and home clashes with Shanghai SIPG currently slated for 21 and 29 April respectively.
The Chinese and South Korean domestic seasons have been suspended, with those two nations the hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak.
"I haven't booked anything yet, but now, definitely not," said Sydney midfielder Paulo Retre when asked if he had holiday arrangements lined up.
"After a long, arduous season, you're looking to have a bit of a mental switch-off. We might not get that this season - I'm not sure. Hopefully they can find a good resolution."
The other issue is that standard A-League player contracts expire on May 31. It's less of a problem for the Sky Blues, who have almost all of their squad signed up for next season - but the other teams in the ACL, Perth Glory and Melbourne Victory, have a glut of players coming off contract, and that could leave them in the lurch.
Meanwhile, the AFC and FIFA are expected to confirm this week that all of this month's Asian World Cup qualifiers will be delayed.
The Socceroos are due to face Kuwait at home and then Nepal away. Arnold was determined to win those games to seal progression to the next round, thus enabling him to field weaker teams in June's qualifiers, which come in the days leading up to the Copa America.
Balancing the demands of the Copa America and the Tokyo Olympics in July and August was already a delicate task for Arnold, but another fixture reshuffle may force a complete rethink of his selection plans.
On Wednesday night, at least, the chaos caused by the coronavirus outbreak should prove or disprove a theory floated by Corica last month. He attributed their 4-0 defeat to Yokohama F. Marinos to the fact that they'd not played a game in 19 days.
But Jeonbuk have not taken to the field in three weeks, unable to play in any K-League fixtures due to the lockdown in their home country. Their last outing was a 2-1 defeat at home to Yokohama on February 12 - and according to Corica's theory, they should be lacking in match sharpness.
"That's what we're hoping," he said. "It's obviously not nice, what's going on with the coronavirus and the domestic league over there being postponed, but we know how they feel, not playing for a few weeks.
"If we can start well and get on top early maybe they'll have a similar effect."
Vince is a sports reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.