Coronavirus outbreak could disrupt Sydney FC's off-season holiday plans

"It's going to push everything back," Corica said on Tuesday. "It's causing a bit of havoc, this coronavirus, but we can see why it's happening. It's obviously a tough time, but I suppose we've just got to go with the flow and see what the AFC come up with and go on from there." Three of Sydney's ACL fixtures in particular look to be under threat - their reverse tie against Jeonbuk on April 7, and the away and home clashes with Shanghai SIPG currently slated for 21 and 29 April respectively. The Chinese and South Korean domestic seasons have been suspended, with those two nations the hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak. "I haven't booked anything yet, but now, definitely not," said Sydney midfielder Paulo Retre when asked if he had holiday arrangements lined up. "After a long, arduous season, you're looking to have a bit of a mental switch-off. We might not get that this season - I'm not sure. Hopefully they can find a good resolution."

The other issue is that standard A-League player contracts expire on May 31. It's less of a problem for the Sky Blues, who have almost all of their squad signed up for next season - but the other teams in the ACL, Perth Glory and Melbourne Victory, have a glut of players coming off contract, and that could leave them in the lurch. Meanwhile, the AFC and FIFA are expected to confirm this week that all of this month's Asian World Cup qualifiers will be delayed. Graham Arnold is facing some difficult decisions with the Socceroos schedule set to change. Credit:Getty The Socceroos are due to face Kuwait at home and then Nepal away. Arnold was determined to win those games to seal progression to the next round, thus enabling him to field weaker teams in June's qualifiers, which come in the days leading up to the Copa America. Balancing the demands of the Copa America and the Tokyo Olympics in July and August was already a delicate task for Arnold, but another fixture reshuffle may force a complete rethink of his selection plans.