Could thermography help with racehorse welfare?

The Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses believes pre-race thermography of horses could help extend the racing career of thoroughbreds.

Elio Celotto, campaign director for the CPR, and a volunteer of the advocacy group were approached by Moonee Valley Racing Club security on Friday night after Racing Victoria stewards were alerted to their presence at the parade ring taking thermographic photos of horses.

The Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses were seen taking thermographic photos of horses at Moonee Valley on Friday night.

The pair were not breaching the Rules Of Racing, but an RV spokesperson said any photos of that nature would have been in breach of media rules.

"If a person is detected taking vision on-course in the future, including the use of thermography equipment, without our consent then our expectation is that they would be asked to cease and if they do not, that they would be removed from the racecourse," the spokesperson said.