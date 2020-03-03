Race-by-race preview and tips for Randwick Kensington on Wednesday

Race 3: 2:45PM TAB VENUE MODE HANDICAP (1550 METRES) 4. Reaching is a well bred filly showing plenty of promise and her first-up effort on this track to run second after settling last, with the leader winning, was strong. Fitter and extra trip a plus, breeding says okay in the wet, she should be very hard to hold out.

Dangers: 12. Toffee Tongue had some support when resuming in the same race and while she wasn't as strong late she did get tightened up around 200m out so the margin is a little misleading. One to keep an eye on. 1. Kinane is a big watch first-up for the Waller stable. Placed at Bendigo on debut in October, trialled at Cranbourne then at Rosehill recently where you'd give him a pass mark at least. Market a guide but have to respect. 2. Dancing Gidget looked to have her chance late when run down by stablemate Impactful on a soft 7 at Canterbury third-up. Probably goes back and she could run on into the placings.

How to play it: Reaching win; trifecta 4/1,2,12/1,2,12.

Odds and Evens: Evens. Race 4: 3:20PM HYLAND RACE COLOURS HANDICAP (1250 METRES) 1. Mayaaseh knocked over a couple of easier races to kick off last prep then performed nicely in company up to Listed grade. Two trials back have been sound and she is bred to be okay on a wet track. Well placed here on her best efforts and is a good chance.

Dangers: 5. Mirra Vision has been scratched several times in the past couple of weeks probably due to a combination of wide gates and wet tracks. She's unbeaten with two wins on soft 5s and won her trial on a soft 6. Dam had 12 goes on wet tracks for one win and no placings so that's a little alarming. Respect until she proves she can't handle the going. 3. Starla is another 50-50 to handle a very wet track but she was consistent last time in with a win and five placings. She'll run well here, note her heavy track run was a close fifth to Kiamichi in the Magic Night last year, though she didn't look to be reveling in it. 7. Perfect Pitch can't be left out because she will handle whatever track condition is thrown at her. No match for Voila on a heavy at Warwick Farm but ran well and is close to a win. Keep in mind.

How to play it: Mayaaseh each-way.

Odds and Evens: Odds. Race 5: 3:55PM SKY RACING ACTIVE HANDICAP (1250 METRES)

2. Hilo has been gelded since his spring campaign which included a close second to Alabama Express in a Listed race. Beat a smart one on a soft 6 in September and you'd say he's been competitive against some top class three-year-olds. Trial was good, he's entitled to go close.

Dangers: 4. Epic Dan landed in front and improved his position in scoring easily at Warwick Farm on a heavy track. The wetter the better for his chances and given we're looking at the soft range at least he has to be included. 8. Kavalmo is another resuming as a gelding, he actually finished ahead of Hilo by 0.2 of a length when they clashed at Flemington in November. Typically quiet trial gives us no guide on how he's going, so pay attention to the market. 6. Montserrat is yet to strike a wet track on race day. Won nicely at his second start then just plain at Gosford before a spell. Latest trial was okay on the synthetic and he's in the mix somewhere. How to play it: Hilo win; trifecta 2/4,6,8/4,6,8.

Odds and Evens: Evens. Race 6: 4:30PM HEINEKEN 3 HANDICAP (1400 METRES) 9. Betcha Flying holds the key to this race. She was due to run in the Group 1 Surround last weekend but was scratched and lines up here. Should have won at least one Listed race before a spell she handles all conditions. If she's in order she's the one they have to hold out.

Dangers: 5. Dio D'Oro loves a wet track as his recent form suggests and he's down 2kg on his game second at Warwick Farm a few weeks back. The winner there has since won again. He'll be in this for a long way particularly if the track gets to heavy. 4. Cyber Intervention was strong late in winning over this course first-up, stays at the same trip but if it is wet then it probably suits him. Sure to be competitive as usual. 6. Re Edit is an interesting case. She had Group ability at three but her form has been patchy for a while. In her favour is both her wins have come when first-up and one of those on a heavy track. If she finds her best form she's a contender, check betting for confidence.

How to play it: Betcha Flying win; trifecta 9/4,5,6/4,5,6.

Odds and Evens: Odds. Race 7: 5:05PM SCHWEPPES HANDICAP (1800 METRES)

4. Sea Of Life is a promising middle distance type in the making and he's hard to tip against though this is a decent test for him. Form through his win here a month ago is strong then dominant coming from off the pace last time. Extra trip suits, should be okay on a wet track and is the one to beat.

Dangers: 10. Nimalee is another up and comer who was too strong at a mile at Warwick Farm then just touched out back 50m at Canterbury on a soft 7. Extra trip will suit her brilliantly and she looks a threat. 6. Come Along ran third behind Sea Of Life last start and he had his chance to beat him there. That said the 1800m should suit him and he is racing too well to leave out of the chances. 5. Castel Sant'angelo also resumed in the Sea Of Life race and battled on fairly to run fifth. Trip is a plus and he could well find the front this time. If that happens it's his best shot.

How to play it: Sea Of Life win; quinella 4 and 10.

Odds and Evens: Evens. Race 8: 5:40PM TAB HANDICAP (1800 METRES) 4. Deference looks well placed after two solid runs back from a spell and will handle all conditions. No luck when favourite fresh then chased a smart one home in much stronger company at Rosehill on a heavy track. Drawn to land right behind the lead and should take holding out.

Dangers: 1. Witherspoon is a chance to get some kind of control in front here and if that happens she could nip clear and take running down. Too fast over 1000m here fresh then weakened after not being able to lead at Randwick. Forgive that. 5. Grand Piano is a handy type resuming and is a heavy track winner so conditions aren't a factor. Worked home well enough in his latest trial and will be competitive. 6. Star Crossed ran well fresh last prep then didn't fire a shot in three subsequent starts. Latest trial suggests he's going pretty well and is another that seems to handle all conditions. Each-way claims.

How to play it: Deference win; trifecta 4/1,5,6/1,5,6.

Odds and Evens: Split.