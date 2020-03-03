High aims for Hilo after impressive form against classy rivals

It’s hard to find more compelling form lines at Randwick on Wednesday than those carried by Godolphin three-year-old Hilo into the Sky Racing Active Handicap (1250m) on the Kensington track.

Hilo has been gelded this preparation and trainer James Cummings has prepared him with two barrier trials. The latest was a third to colt Standout, which will contest a group 1 at Randwick this Saturday.

Rachel King on Hilo (right) in heat 2 during the barrier trials at Rosehill Gardens last month. Credit:Getty

In September, Hilo impressively won a class 1 on a soft track defeating a filly called Southbank, which two starts later ran third in the group 1 Thousand Guineas.

Cummings then threw Hilo into the group 2 Caulfield Guineas Prelude (1400m) and he ran a respectable sixth behind Australia’s new superstar Alligator Blood before running group 1 winner Alabama Express to a neck in a listed race.