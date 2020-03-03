Why round five could be pivotal date for Josh Morris' future

The round-five clash between the Sharks and Roosters at Kogarah is looming as the pivotal date in the career destination of Josh Morris.

Cronulla are desperate to keep the veteran centre but, given salary cap pressures and the fact he doesn’t want to be there, it appears unlikely he will fulfil the entirety of his 2020 contract. However, a heavy injury toll on the club’s outside-back stocks means they will be in no rush to deliver the former NSW centre to the Roosters, where he wants to relink with twin brother Brett.

Sharks flyer Bronson Xerri is scheduled to undergo a test on his reconstructed shoulder on Friday, the results likely to give a strong indication whether he is fit to take on South Sydney in round one.

Fellow backs Josh Dugan and Matt Moylan aren’t expected to be available for the opening month of the season, the latter revealing he is undergoing platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy in a bid to overcome the leg injuries that have hampered his career.