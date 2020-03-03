NRL close to making call on Scott's future

The NRL is likely to make a call on the immediate playing future of Curtis Scott on Wednesday.
Scott faces seven police charges after a drunken night out during the Australia Day weekend, although the alleged offences aren’t serious enough for him to be automatically suspended under the game’s ‘no fault’ stand-down rule.
NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg has the final say on whether Scott is allowed to play before the court case is finalised and will hand down his decision after seeing all relevant footage of the incident.
“We will have to wait until the powers that be make a decision,” said Scott’s lawyer, Sam Macedone. “I’ve had a meeting with Todd Greenberg and we’ve discussed the matter. I’ve given him my views and he’s obviously got his views.
“At the end of the day, it’s ultimately his decision. Whatever he decides, that’s what is going to happen. We had a pretty good discussion and covered everything that needs to be covered.
"His job at the end of the day is to protect the NRL brand and reputation. There is a bar that is set and if you cross that bar, you are in trouble. If you don’t cross that bar, you’ll be all right.”
Asked if Scott had fallen short of the bar, Macedone said: “That’s my argument, I’m here to argue exactly that. Hopefully the NRL sees it that way.”
Scott was allowed to play in the Raiders’ trial win over Canterbury on Saturday night, but Greenberg’s decision will affect his availability for the competition proper. The Green Machine hope he will fill the void left by the departures of outside backs Joey Leilua and Jordan Rapana.
