'I don't disregard anything': Fittler not ruling out club return

Brad Fittler refuses to rule out a return to coaching in the NRL, but has set his immediate sights on securing a new deal with the Blues beyond this year.

The NSW coach is entering the final year of his contract but has already made it known to state officials he is keen to pursue more success in the Origin arena.

The 48-year-old signed on with a two-year deal in 2018 and, by winning the Origin series in his first season as Blues coach, earned the option to take up a third year.

Fittler will this year be pursuing a third straight series triumph, something last achieved by his friend and mentor Phil Gould in 1992-94. Gould also won series in 2003 and 2004 before Ricky Stuart took the helm for the Blues' successful 2005 campaign.