Coronavirus quarantine rules put Formula One grands prix at risk

Silverstone: Formula One could not hold a world championship race in a country that denies access to any team due to coronavirus restrictions, motorsport managing director Ross Brawn says.

Sebastian Vettel celebrates a grand prix win for Ferrari last year. Credit:AP

Italy, home to the sport's oldest, most glamorous and most successful team Ferrari, is one of the countries most affected by the epidemic with more than 50 deaths and more than 2000 confirmed cases.

Some countries, including Vietnam which hosts its first Grand Prix on April 5, have imposed quarantine periods on anyone who has come from or been in Italy during a two-week period prior to entry.

That has raised concern in some quarters about Ferrari's ability to participate.