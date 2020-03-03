'The game feels pretty good': Injury under control, Jason Day readies for Masters

Orlando: Jason Day is getting excited for the upcoming Masters at Augusta National now that his injured back is healthy enough to putt for longer periods of time.

Jason Day is playing the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week. Credit:Getty Images

The Australian will contest this week's prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida, which he won in 2016, as he begins preparations for the first major of the year.

Usually one of the world's best on the greens, Day's back injury had prevented him from putting for more than 30 minutes at a time earlier this year.

But the former world No.1 has ramped up his putting training in time for next week's elite Players Championship and April's Masters.