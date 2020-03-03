Former top cyclist Nicolas Portal dies age 40

Chris Froome has led the tributes to Nicolas Portal after the death of Team Ineos’ sporting director at the age of 40.

Former cyclist Portal helped oversee Froome’s four triumphs in the Tour de France between 2013 and 2017.

Nicolas Portal at the height of his career in 2004. Credit:Reuters

‘‘My thoughts are with Nico’s wife and children tonight. He was the kindest, happiest guy I knew and always lived life to the fullest. Rest In Peace Nico,’’ Froome wrote on Twitter.

A statement from Team Ineos said Frenchman Portal died at home in Andorra on Tuesday afternoon.