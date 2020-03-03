Mott hits out with weather gods poised to rain on Australia's parade
Australian coach Matthew Mott says T20 World Cup organisers should have scheduled a reserve day to cover the possibility of rain washing out Thursday's semi-finals in Sydney as the home nation confronts the stark reality that the weather gods could yet cruel their tournament.
As star all-rounder Ellyse Perry was officially ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup with a hamstring injury suffered in Monday's win over New Zealand, Australia now run the risk of missing Sunday's final in Melbourne due to reasons outside their control.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting an 80 per cent chance of rain on Thursday, with 15 to 30 millimetres of rain predicted to fall during Australia's sudden-death match against either England or South Africa.
While there is a back-up date for the final on March 8 in the event of rain, there are no second chances if both sides cannot get through 10 overs each on Thursday.
India finished top of Australia's pool, meaning they would advance to the final in the event Australia's match is washed out.
Mott admitted Australia had missed their chance to top their pool when they lost the tournament opener against India but called for organisers to look into a reserve day for semi-finals.
"I always thought for semis and finals there should be a reserve day," said Mott on Melbourne radio station SEN. "We missed the opportunity to finish on top of our pool so we can't complain.
"If you had a reserve day it'd be perfect … it's not going to happen this time around. Maybe it's something they need to consider in the future."
Australia will be hoping for a repeat of what happened in last month's Big Bash final, where dire weather forecasts were not as bad as initially thought as ground staff at the SCG managed to get a reduced match going.
"The more you try and worry about that stuff you get yourself in knots," Mott said. "The good thing is [meteorologists] don't always get it right. The encouraging thing is if they got the BBL final up and going with the deluge they had, it's a promising sign they can counter most of those conditions as long as it's not actually raining at the time."
An early exit for Australia in such circumstances would be a disaster for organisers, who are trying to fill the MCG for Sunday's final.
Irrespective of weather conditions on Thursday, Perry's tournament is over - but Australia are quietly confident her loss won't be a major blow.
With 26 runs and overall bowling figures of 1-65, Perry had not set the tournament alight, but it is a tough blow that she now does not get an opportunity to win a World Cup on home soil.
After suffering toenail, hip and shoulder injuries in recent weeks, Perry knew her body was not 100 per cent but wanted to play against New Zealand in a match Australia won by four runs.
Mott said on SEN he hoped Perry's hamstring injury was "unrelated" before later telling reporters at Sydney Airport he backed the decision to play her.
"She was aware that there was potential risks with a number of issues she had, not just the previous one," Mott said. "She put herself on the line and her impact was huge. It was a must-win game. She was really clear that she wanted to make sure she was fit enough to perform and I think she performed well until that injury."
Australia have retained Perry in their 15-player squad because they want to utilise her experience and ensure she is allowed to be with the team at training and in the dressing sheds as an official squad member.
"Her experience around World Cups and the person that she is [will help]," Mott said. "She's already a really strong leader within our group but I think she'll take that up a level.
"She definitely will be a big part of our bowling planning meetings, which she already is, but she'll take a lot of responsibility for that and I think she'll relish being busy.
"We feel like we've got enough cover. If we sustain another injury in the semi-final then we'd look at [bringing a replacement in]."
Mott said Sophie Molineux, who is recovering from a cork, is firming to be available for selection and could be a "really good replacement" for Perry.
Tom Decent is a journalist with The Sydney Morning Herald