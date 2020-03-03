Mott hits out with weather gods poised to rain on Australia's parade

India finished top of Australia's pool, meaning they would advance to the final in the event Australia's match is washed out. Mott admitted Australia had missed their chance to top their pool when they lost the tournament opener against India but called for organisers to look into a reserve day for semi-finals. Will wet weather affect Thursday's T20 World Cup semi-finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground? Credit:AP "I always thought for semis and finals there should be a reserve day," said Mott on Melbourne radio station SEN. "We missed the opportunity to finish on top of our pool so we can't complain. "If you had a reserve day it'd be perfect … it's not going to happen this time around. Maybe it's something they need to consider in the future."

Australia will be hoping for a repeat of what happened in last month's Big Bash final, where dire weather forecasts were not as bad as initially thought as ground staff at the SCG managed to get a reduced match going. "The more you try and worry about that stuff you get yourself in knots," Mott said. "The good thing is [meteorologists] don't always get it right. The encouraging thing is if they got the BBL final up and going with the deluge they had, it's a promising sign they can counter most of those conditions as long as it's not actually raining at the time." Ellyse Perry arrives at Sydney Airport on Tuesday with teammates. Credit:AAP An early exit for Australia in such circumstances would be a disaster for organisers, who are trying to fill the MCG for Sunday's final. Irrespective of weather conditions on Thursday, Perry's tournament is over - but Australia are quietly confident her loss won't be a major blow.

Loading With 26 runs and overall bowling figures of 1-65, Perry had not set the tournament alight, but it is a tough blow that she now does not get an opportunity to win a World Cup on home soil. After suffering toenail, hip and shoulder injuries in recent weeks, Perry knew her body was not 100 per cent but wanted to play against New Zealand in a match Australia won by four runs. Mott said on SEN he hoped Perry's hamstring injury was "unrelated" before later telling reporters at Sydney Airport he backed the decision to play her. "She was aware that there was potential risks with a number of issues she had, not just the previous one," Mott said. "She put herself on the line and her impact was huge. It was a must-win game. She was really clear that she wanted to make sure she was fit enough to perform and I think she performed well until that injury."