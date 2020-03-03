'Everyone's burning': Newley backs Kings to rebound after 'horrible' loss

Sydney veteran Brad Newley isn't naive to the magnitude of his side's humiliating NBL semi-final loss but says the squad's experience and flexibility can save them in Thursday's series decider against Melbourne United.

The dominant Kings led the regular season ladder from start to finish but, after a late escape helped them secure the series opener on Saturday, are now staring down the barrel of a premature finals exit following Monday's horror 125-80 loss.

Brad Newley says the Kings have the resilience to overcome their game two defeat. Credit:AAP

United at one stage scored 38 consecutive points, with the final 45-point margin the largest since the NBL's introduction of the 40-minute game in the 2009-10 season.

Newley, a two-time Olympian, shot one-of-seven as United incredibly outscored the Kings by 42 during his 19 minutes on court.