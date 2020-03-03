Tigers' premiership duo sign new AFL deals

Richmond premiership players Josh Caddy and Jayden Short have two-year contract extensions with the AFL club.

The deals will keep the duo in Tigers colours until the end of 2022.

"We've really enjoyed Josh and Jayden's football development in their time at Richmond – they're now both premiership players and they help to make us a better team," Richmond football talent manager Blair Hartley said.

Josh Caddy has re-signed with the Tigers. Credit:AAP

"They both bring great value both on and off the field, and we're rapt they're continuing with us for two more years."

Caddy has been part of two flag-winning Richmond teams, in 2017 and 2019, since joining the club from Geelong.

Short was part of last year's team that thrashed GWS in the grand final.

AAP