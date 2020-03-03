Support for those with concussion needs to increase: Jack Frost

The AFL needs to extend their support for players who have their careers ended as a result of concussion according to former Collingwood and Brisbane Lions' defender Jack Frost, who retired in 2018 after 14 concussions.

Frost said that because concussion could potentially affect an individual for the rest of their lives it needed to be treated differently to other career-ending injuries such as a foot or knee injury which could be fixed through treatment.

Under the current system clubs will pay the medical bills of players who need to be treated for injuries sustained in their career for 18 months before AFLPA programs such as the injury and hardship fund kick in to pay for ex-players to have approved treatment.

Lingering effects: Jack Frost. Credit:Getty Images

Frost praised the AFLPA's efforts in supporting players post their career with players allocating $4 million per year to the injury and hardship fund and players who retire due to concussion eligible for career-ending injury payments that relate to their age and income in their final year. Former players can also access scans and free counselling with Frost having his most recent scan just before the end of last year.