Saintly advice: Riewoldt urges King to embrace expectations

St Kilda great Nick Riewoldt has urged emerging star Max King to embrace expectations as the young forward builds towards making his senior debut.

King, the Saints' first pick in the 2018 national draft, and fourth overall, has impressed through the pre-season and is hopeful of stepping out in round one, against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

Nick Riewoldt was back at St Kilda on Tuesday, with Tim Membrey (left) and Brad Hill (right) to promote fundrasing for Maddie's Match. Credit:AAP

Riewoldt, the No.1 selection in the 2000 national draft, knows all about handling expectations, and is invested in King's development, for the pair already have one thing in common. Riewoldt handed King his iconic No.12 jumper to don, with the youngster keen to emulate the feats of his hero.

At 202 centimetres, King is already an imposing figure but Riewoldt has urged supporters to remember the key tall has yet to play a senior match, having had his 2019 campaign largely derailed by injury.