No timeframe on Mihocek deal

The manager of Brody Mihocek says talks have begun over a new deal for the Collingwood key forward but that there is no timeframe on when he will put pen to paper.
In a year in which stars Jordan De Goey and Darcy Moore also fall out of contract, and having already re-signed star ruckman Brodie Grundy to a seven-year deal as well as captain Scott Pendlebury for an extra year, the future of Tasmanian Mihocek has understandably flown somewhat under the radar.
However Mihocek, a revelation over the past two seasons, is also due to fall off-contract at season's end after signing a two-year extension in 2018.
Taken as a mature-age rookie from VFL club Port Melbourne at the end of 2017, Mihocek was converted from a defender to a forward in an inspired move. He has kicked 65 goals from 40 AFL matches, having not missed a game since booting four majors on debut against Fremantle in round 11, 2018. Mihocek played in the 2018 grand final and topped the Pies' goalkicking last year with 36 goals.
His agent Anthony McConville of Mac's Sports Promotions told The Age that talks had started for a new deal.
"We’ve had conversations and working through it all but no timelines [as to] when it will be done," McConville said.
In addition to Pendlebury and Grundy, the Pies also announced a new one-year deal last week for veteran Chris Mayne, whose career has been transformed over the past two seasons.
Moore's agent Liam Pickering said last month that there was work still to be done over a new deal for his client, while De Goey has been on the hunt for a new manager after parting ways with Ben Niall.
The Pies are also dealing with the lingering matter of Dayne Beams' future. Beams remains on indefinite leave from the club with mental health issues and is contracted until the end of 2022. Should he part ways early with the club, it could likely afford the Pies' salary cap relief to help them keep their out-of-contract stars.
Daniel is an Age sports reporter