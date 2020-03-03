No timeframe on Mihocek deal

The manager of Brody Mihocek says talks have begun over a new deal for the Collingwood key forward but that there is no timeframe on when he will put pen to paper.

Brody Mihocek. Credit:AAP

In a year in which stars Jordan De Goey and Darcy Moore also fall out of contract, and having already re-signed star ruckman Brodie Grundy to a seven-year deal as well as captain Scott Pendlebury for an extra year, the future of Tasmanian Mihocek has understandably flown somewhat under the radar.

However Mihocek, a revelation over the past two seasons, is also due to fall off-contract at season's end after signing a two-year extension in 2018.

Taken as a mature-age rookie from VFL club Port Melbourne at the end of 2017, Mihocek was converted from a defender to a forward in an inspired move. He has kicked 65 goals from 40 AFL matches, having not missed a game since booting four majors on debut against Fremantle in round 11, 2018. Mihocek played in the 2018 grand final and topped the Pies' goalkicking last year with 36 goals.