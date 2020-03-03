New Saint Hill ready to take his game to 'another level'

"I want to play some consistent footy and keep on improving my footy. I thought last year I played some consistent footy and I want to take another step this year, take my footy to another level. It has only been one game so far. Hopefully, I can keep it going through the year," he said on Tuesday.

"Obviously, I am getting older and starting to mature a bit more. I feel like I am a lot stronger out there as well. With age, you start to understand the game a bit more and you see the game a bit better than when you were younger. I feel like I am getting to the peak of my career and, like I said before, I want to keep on playing consistent footy at the highest level as I can."

Hill is relishing the leadership role and it's one that he can't escape from at home, for he lives with teammate Ben Long, who has flourished through the summer in a new role across half-back.

"I try and help out the young blokes as much as possible. Obviously, I spend a fair bit of time with Longy. But he has pretty much done that all on his own. He is loving the role down back," Hill said.

"Just the way he plays the game, he is pretty explosive and takes the game on. That's what we want him to do – back himself in and be a confident player."