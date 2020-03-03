Brisbane Lions' Cameron 'shocked' at car theft during state of origin

Brisbane star Charlie Cameron admits he's shaken up after a local gang stole his car and gloated about it online.

The Lions forward was in Melbourne playing in the AFL state of origin fundraiser for bushfire victims when his Mercedes was stolen from his Norman Park home.

Charlie Cameron in action for the All Stars last Friday night, when his car was stolen. Credit:Getty Images

On Sunday members of what's known as the "Southside" gang tagged Cameron's Instagram account in photos they posted online of themselves standing in front of an identical car.

Asked if he was OK by reporters after Lions training on Tuesday, Cameron said, "All good, just shocked.