Treasurer arranged introduction for Woodman's lawyer, IBAC hears

The lawyer for controversial planner and developer John Woodman was secretly taped describing a conversation she had with Treasurer Tim Pallas, where she thanked him for introducing her to the secretary of the Department of Planning.
“I went to the Premier’s function last night and I saw Timmy - Timmy-Tom - Tim Pallas,” Mr Woodman’s lawyer, Megan Schutz, was caught saying on a wire tap by the state’s anti-corruption commission.
In the secret taping, played on Tuesday to corruption hearings, Ms Schutz tells Mr Woodman that Mr Pallas had introduced her to the planning department secretary in 2018.
The phone call was taped in late 2018, soon after Labor's state election win.
“I went up to Tim and I said ‘Oh Tim, congratulations on your win’," Ms Schutz was recorded as saying.
"'Oh and Tim I just want to thank you so much for, you know, um, providing me with the introduction to the secretary of the Department [of Planning] and you know [unclear] and my client have now reached an agreement and it’s just fantastic – and it never would have happened if it wasn’t down to you so thank you'."
“And he said ‘Megan we work together’,” Ms Schutz said in the taped recording.
Ms Schutz then said she met Premier Daniel Andrews at the Labor Party fundraiser.
“And he gave me a little kiss on the cheek and, um, yes, he said ‘Say hi to John, Megan, say hi to John’.”
Ms Schutz said she had met Mr Andrews on “numerous occasions”.
The state's anti-corruption commission is probing land deals in Melbourne's south-east, and the role of developer and planner John Woodman in potentially corrupting the planning system at Casey Council.
It is also investigating the role of developer money and its interaction with state politicians via donations. Mr Woodman donated $160,000 to Labor MP's campaigns in the lead-up to the 2018 state election.
Ms Schutz said that this high level of donation gave Mr Woodman and her regular access to senior Labor MPs.
“I understood we – Watsons – were getting that access because Watsons were a Platinum member of Progressive Business,” she told the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission.
In the same taped conversation, Mr Woodman tells Ms Schutz that he may use his connection to Mr Andrews to lobby him directly over a planning matter that Planning Minister Richard Wynne was not giving him favourable treatment in.
“Maybe we will have to go up past the line past Wynne” to the Premier," Mr Woodman said.
Mr Pallas has been contacted for comment on Ms Schutz's comments.
Clay Lucas is a senior reporter for The Age. Clay has worked at The Age since 2005, covering urban affairs, transport, state politics, local government and workplace relations for The Age and Sunday Age.