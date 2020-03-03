Treasurer arranged introduction for Woodman's lawyer, IBAC hears

The lawyer for controversial planner and developer John Woodman was secretly taped describing a conversation she had with Treasurer Tim Pallas, where she thanked him for introducing her to the secretary of the Department of Planning.

“I went to the Premier’s function last night and I saw Timmy - Timmy-Tom - Tim Pallas,” Mr Woodman’s lawyer, Megan Schutz, was caught saying on a wire tap by the state’s anti-corruption commission.

Megan Schutz leaves the IBAC hearings in Melbourne on Monday. Credit:Luis Enrique Ascui

In the secret taping, played on Tuesday to corruption hearings, Ms Schutz tells Mr Woodman that Mr Pallas had introduced her to the planning department secretary in 2018.

The phone call was taped in late 2018, soon after Labor's state election win.