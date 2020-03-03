Greens say Labor's grassroots push is attempt to 'rig local elections'

Labor will begin its push to take over local councils across Melbourne by targeting Moreland, the inner-north stronghold of their arch-rivals the Greens, at council elections later this year.

The party’s ambitions for a historic revival as a political force on Victorian councils looked set for a boost on Tuesday night with the likely passage through State Parliament of a law changing the way local governments are elected.

Voters streaming into South Melbourne Town Hall on a previous council election day. Credit:Ken Irwin

A desperate rearguard action by the Greens in the upper house looked set to fail, allowing Labor to get its way on single-member wards in the October elections, an outcome that is tipped to return large numbers of major party councillors and squeeze out independents and smaller parties.

The Greens say single member wards have a bad record of failing to elect women and members of minorities to councils and are something the Victorian Electoral Commission has repeatedly opposed.