Greens say Labor's grassroots push is attempt to 'rig local elections'
Labor will begin its push to take over local councils across Melbourne by targeting Moreland, the inner-north stronghold of their arch-rivals the Greens, at council elections later this year.
The party’s ambitions for a historic revival as a political force on Victorian councils looked set for a boost on Tuesday night with the likely passage through State Parliament of a law changing the way local governments are elected.
A desperate rearguard action by the Greens in the upper house looked set to fail, allowing Labor to get its way on single-member wards in the October elections, an outcome that is tipped to return large numbers of major party councillors and squeeze out independents and smaller parties.
The Greens say single member wards have a bad record of failing to elect women and members of minorities to councils and are something the Victorian Electoral Commission has repeatedly opposed.
The new legislation is part of a plan Labor has been working on for two years to win large numbers of seats on councils in the belief it would revive the party’s fortunes in the inner city.
But Greens Leader Samantha Ratnam, a former mayor of Moreland, condemned the legislation as a “gerrymander”, a manipulation of electoral boundaries for political gain.
“With this bill Labor is seeking to rig our local council elections to favour themselves and the Liberal party, keeping out minor parties and independents,” Ms Ratnam told the chamber on Tuesday.
“It’s the old parties stifling the voices of smaller parties and independents, and reducing diversity.
“It is an attack on our local government sector and on local democracy.”
Many of the the party’s long-inactive municipal branches have stepped up their operations in recent months in anticipation of a serious tilt at council elections and in Moreland the local branch has already received official endorsement to put up candidates.
Labor had a stronger and more visible presence in local government going back to the 1990s, particularly in inner Melbourne and the northern suburbs. But the Greens have since taken massive strides at the grassroots level.
Single member wards are expected to be contested in 30 of Victoria’s councils when the state goes to the polls in October to elect new councillors and mayors with the rest to follow for years later.
Labor officially endorsed campaigns in just three out of the 78 council contests at the 2016 local government elections but that number is expected to increase at least four-fold this year, according to party sources, with the efforts likely to be concentrated on metropolitan councils.
Local Government Minister Adem Somyurek said single member wards were better for democracy because they provided greater "accountability, equity and grassroots democracy".
He also rejected suggestions that single member wards would erode diversity on councils.
"Electoral structures have not got a gender bias," he said. "It's political parties and the blokes in political parties that might keep women away from elected office."
Liberal spokesman on local government, Tim Smith, said he believed strongly that single member wards in metropolitan areas were “entirely appropriate”.
“It is a win-win for scrutiny of councillors,” he said.
But Mr Smith, a former councillor and mayor, argued that country councils should be allowed to make up their minds about whether to introduce single member wards.
He said in his experience with single member wards was they allowed some councillors to be elected by “two men and a dog and never turn up to anything”.
“It is ridiculous.”
Noel Towell is State Political Editor for The Age
Benjamin is a state political reporter