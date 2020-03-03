NSW considers new laws to overturn 'unjust' child abuse settlements

NSW will consider new laws to allow courts to overturn "unfair or unjust" settlements between child abuse survivors and institutions, paving the way for more litigation.

Attorney-General Mark Speakman said the government would seek feedback on the proposal, including which forms of abuse should be covered and which types of settlements.

NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman. Credit:AAP

As well as the key question of whether the courts should be able to set aside settlement agreements in relation to past child abuse claims, consideration will be given as to what test the courts should follow to determine if a settlement agreement was unfair or unjust.

The proposed reforms follow a bill introduced to NSW Parliament last week to make it easier for an accused's prior convictions or interest in children to be heard in child sexual abuse trials.