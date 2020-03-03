$15 million relief for NSW bushfire victims who lost their homes

Bushfire victims who lost their homes during the NSW fire season will be given stamp duty exemptions if they choose to buy a replacement property rather than rebuild.

The government has set aside as much as $15 million to provide stamp duty relief, with estimates suggesting as many as 30 per cent of people will choose not to rebuild their destroyed homes.

There have been 2448 homes destroyed in NSW this bushfire season.

Peter Hassell (left) at the site of his home that was destroyed by fire in November with Deputy Premier John Barilaro. Credit:Kate Geraghty

People buying replacement homes will only begin paying stamp duty once the amount payable exceeds $55,000, which will be on homes worth more than about $1.25 million.