$15 million relief for NSW bushfire victims who lost their homes

Bushfire victims who lost their homes during the NSW fire season will be given stamp duty exemptions if they choose to buy a replacement property rather than rebuild.
The government has set aside as much as $15 million to provide stamp duty relief, with estimates suggesting as many as 30 per cent of people will choose not to rebuild their destroyed homes.
There have been 2448 homes destroyed in NSW this bushfire season.
People buying replacement homes will only begin paying stamp duty once the amount payable exceeds $55,000, which will be on homes worth more than about $1.25 million.
Deputy Premier John Barilaro, who is leading the recovery, said many people would choose to move elsewhere rather than rebuild.
"This is about ensuring people have the ability to buy a home to replace the one destroyed by fire and not have to worry about the substantial cost of stamp duty which can be tens of thousands of dollars," he said.
"Of course there is always a fear of exodus [from fire ravaged towns] but at the same time we have to be sympathetic as to why people may choose to leave the region."
Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the stamp duty relief would allow more "flexibility and financial freedom" for people as they make one of the most important decisions in the recovery process.
"Losing your home is one of the worst things anybody has to face and deciding whether to rebuild or relocate is no doubt on a lot of people's minds," he said.
The exemption will also be available retrospectively for victims who have already bought a house during the bushfire season.
The government has set itself a June 30 deadline to have the clean-up effort finalised. The state and the federal government is jointly funding the clean-up, with costs likely to be in the "hundreds of millions".
